Cayce, South Carolina – The FBI has joined a search for a South Carolina little girl who has been missing for two days. The surveillance video shows 6-year-old Faye Swetlik getting out of her school bus on Monday afternoon. But she was gone a little over an hour later.

She was last seen in the front yard of her home in Cayce, South Carolina. The police released the surveillance images on Wednesday, hoping to get more tips and videos on home security.

“At that point, we didn’t rule out Faye having been able to playfully walk into the forest, get lost, and still haven’t found her way home,” said Sergeant Evan Antley.

The search for Faye is increasing and more than 300 officers from 20 law enforcement agencies are now going door-to-door across their neighborhood. The FBI has also joined the investigation.

Faye Swetlik

family photo

There is no evidence that the 3-foot, 10-inch first grader was kidnapped from the house where she lives with her mother and grandmother.

Lindsay Vaughn, whose son Beckham is friends with Faye, said the whole community was praying.

“It’s just sick. Worried about it,” she said.

The FBI is asking everyone to report with information. Tips can be submitted anonymously online.

