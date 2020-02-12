Advertisement

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 / 10:08 PM EST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 10:08 p.m. EST

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) – The FBI has released its 2019 Internet crime report, and the news is not good for New Yorkers.

The FBI reports what New Yorkers already know: fraudsters are common in our state.

Advertisement

The FBI received almost half a million complaints across the country in 2019.

The average was almost 1,300 complaints a day.

The state of New York had one of the highest numbers of people who were victims of fraud.

The only states that had more casualties were California, Texas, and Florida.

Last year alone, New Yorkers lost nearly $ 200 million to fraudsters.

An FBI spokesman said criminals are becoming so sophisticated that it is becoming increasingly difficult for victims to spot the red flags and spot real counterfeits.

A tip: Do not give out any information by phone.

These statistics are based only on the number of incidents reported.

The FBI recovered more than $ 300 million for the victims in 2019.

The FBI released its report on Tuesday along with helpful tips on fraud prevention.

Complete report

Advertisement