YOKOHAMA, Japan >> Anxiety. Surprising moments of lightness. Soul-crushing boredom.

Living on the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship that has been quarantined in a Japanese port with dozens of cases of a new virus, means experiencing all these things, according to The Associated Press interviews with passengers and a growing stream of tweets and YouTube videos.

Sometimes there is an almost festive atmosphere, such as when locals on Jet Skis buzz the ship and shout greetings. Other times there is great concern, such as on the days when new cases of the disease are confirmed, bringing the total on the ship to 218 – the largest cluster of infections outside of China. A passenger who fell ill described the initial fear of being taken to hospital while under protective plastic, but also of the surprisingly mild symptoms.

The days go by with small frustrations and inconveniences – small rooms, dirty sheets, boring food – and difficult work for the hundreds of crew members.

Now that the number of diseases is increasing, there is also a nagging doubt as to whether this type of quarantine works. Some experts wonder if keeping around 3,500 passengers and crew in such short quarters could spread the viral disease, COVID-19.

With another week or more coming from quarantine, the AP is looking at the holiday cruise that has of course gone seriously:

THE GOOD

Even during quarantine, it may seem that Cheryl and Paul Molesky are still on vacation.

The couple from Syracuse, New York, can be seen in their YouTube videos lounging, often in soft bathrobes, on their balcony, enjoying the grand view of a glittering, sun-drenched ocean and, occasionally, snow-covered Fuji mountain .

“We try to have a cheerful presentation and make sure that our attitude is encountered, we are not injured, we are not in pain … we actually just enjoy ourselves”, Paul Molesky, a 78-year-old potter, said in a interview. “It was very nice.”

There was a time when a man in a Spider-Man suit came to the harbor and played music for an hour and a half to the delight of the passengers.

And the time, early in quarantine, when eight people on Jet Skis cruised up, “Welcome!” Shouted and music played. The passengers clapped and waved from their balcony.

The ship, which has 17 decks, has increased its internet service and Cheryl spends several hours every day answering emails and text messages and editing their YouTube videos.

“Now that we are in quarantine, we get so much attention. We never get so much attention at home,” says 59-year-old Cheryl, a retired art and media teacher.

Every time a new set of confirmed cases is announced, there is great concern. But, Cheryl said, “instead of just sitting here and worrying, we’re going to get the corona virus, we’ve decided to get the best out of every day and now just forget about it. If it happens, happens it. “

THE BAD

Elsewhere on the ship, a Japanese man in his thirties who refused to give his name due to privacy concerns, said he spent his days mostly photographing every meal and posting it anonymously on Twitter.

“All I can do is wait and tweet,” he said.

The ship has a sushi restaurant, a Japanese-style bath and theater, but passengers are now usually limited to their rooms. Many cabins – spread over decks with names such as Aloha, Dolphin and Emerald – are as small as, if not smaller, than many hotel rooms.

More affordable rooms on the ship are not much wider than a double bed and do not have much seating space next to a desk chair, according to photos on the ship’s website. The cheapest don’t even have windows. Many balcony rooms are around 222 square feet or less, according to the website. Many of the interior spaces, which have large mirrors instead of a window, are only 158 to 162 square feet.

Guests often have to change their own sheets, clean their bathrooms and do their own laundry because contact with the crew has been limited since the first 10 cases were confirmed on board.

The days often revolve around food service. There is a knock on four doors simultaneously, an extensive delivery choreography takes place: a masked and gloved crew member hands out the plates, another the cutlery, while another ticks off the names and room numbers.

The boat has added more movies and TV channels to try and help with boredom. People without a balcony can walk on the deck for about an hour every day, as long as they stay 2 meters apart. Passengers chat and wave at each other from their balconies.

Passenger Matthew Smith has regularly collected food reviews on Twitter and often describes his attempts to get extra coffee. He tweeted that he feels sitting in his room between meals, just like his cat “waiting for her daily portion of canned food. It’s time? It’s time?”

For the Japanese man on the ship, eating is one of the biggest reasons why he wants to leave. “I miss Japanese food.”

THE BANG

In a recent video on Twitter, a group of men with Diamond Princess jackets, masks and what looks like kitchen staff uniforms are in front of a camera.

“We are scared. We call on the Indian government and the United Nations to help us, we are urgently divorced, ”says a man identified as crew member Binay Kumar Sarkar after removing his mask. “We must be saved and reunited with our families immediately before it is too late.”

Some crew members who have tested positive for the virus are restaurant, bar or domestic staff who were most likely to have been in contact with passengers until February 5, when the first test results were released and restaurants and bars were closed.

“Until quarantine, everything was normal and everyone was free on board, so there are different infection options at the time,” said Kazuho Taguchi, director of global health cooperation at the Ministry of Health.

Crew members still share rooms because the number of cabins for them is limited, Taguchi said.

However, one crew member said he was isolated for two days in his own 6 by 10 foot (1.8 by 3 meter) cabin on the third deck near sea level after he reported a sore throat.

“Everyone on the ship is scared. A lot of people get sick, and now the crew is getting sick too, “he said and asked not to use his name because the cruise ship company had told employees not to post anything about the ship’s situation on social media.

But awaiting the results of a throat swab, he has read all the news he can find about the ship and responds to concerned friends and family.

Authorities in Japan say that isolating people on board is the way to prevent the spread of the disease; other experts say the measure could cause more infection.

“More and more people are being infected by people who are still in the incubation period or without symptoms while stuck on the ship, which is not good for disease prevention,” Reiji Goto, a doctor in the infectious diseases department at Daiyukai General Hospital in Ichinomiya , TBS told on Tuesday Tuesday.

A hospital – not a ship – is the best place to keep people in quarantine, according to Tara Smith, a professor researching infectious diseases at the State of Public Health at Kent State University. The Diamond Princess may have already suffered environmental pollution when quarantine began, putting passengers and crew at risk of further transfer. “I think this has been addressed without much attention to the consequences of constant transfer within the ship and the mental health of the passengers,” said Smith.

For some, the fear is worse than the virus.

On Thursday, an Australian mother and daughter with face masks told Australia’s Nine Network television from a Japanese hospital that officials took them off the ship after the daughter tested positive for the corona virus.

“They put me in a wheelchair, a bit, and put them like a plastic – almost like a bubble around it – and they just drove me everywhere,” the daughter, Bianca D’Silva, a 20-year-old law student, said.

Bianca and her mother, Suzanne, said they were both ill for a short time, but now feel good.

“To be honest, it just felt like your daily cold. Like, I feel physically fine now, “Bianca said. “I had a little headache before and only a slight fever, but it is, quite frankly.”