Advertisement

The Federal Reserve has warned that spillovers from the Corona virus outbreak pose a new “risk” to global and US economic prospects.

In its currency report to Congress, the central bank noted that “… possible outbreaks of the effects of the corona virus in China pose a new risk to the outlook.”

Advertisement

It added that the recent appearance of the corona virus “… could lead to disruptions in China that spread to the rest of the global economy.”

The Fed decided at the end of its two-day meeting last Wednesday to leave key rates unchanged as expected, as officials continue to watch for signs that the key rate cuts of the past year are beginning to take effect.

However, at a press conference following the key rate announcement, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said he and other Fed officials would be vigilant about overseas developments, particularly the spread of the corona virus and its impact on global economic growth.

U.S. companies have already begun to hold out their prospects, not only because of expected declines in demand and sales within China, but also because of supply chain disruptions that are expected to negatively impact growth well beyond China’s borders influence.

Citigroup economists warned on Friday that the virus’s effects “for China and worldwide will likely be worse than SARS.”

The bank also found that the virus “… spread much faster than SARS, and political responses to disruptions in travel to and from China and movements within mainland China were far more draconian and increased the demand shock of the large population Avoidance of scale behavior risks that were so obvious during SARS. “

Find out about the latest videos on TheStreet!

Advertisement