COURTESY COAST WAIT The 63 foot Midway island is seen where it was grounded on the rocks at Hilo Bay.

The US Coast Guard said it is trying to sail today and move a 63-foot sailboat – Midway Island – that landed on rocks in Hilo Bay.

The Coast Guard works with the state and contractors to float the ship during the flood, hoping to move it to a state-owned pier outside of Wailoa Boat Harbor for further efforts to combat pollution. The boat will not enter the harbor.

“The team is busy rigging the ship for towing and will use the incoming tide and build a surf to take the ship off the seabed and into deeper water before dragging it 1.5 miles to the pier outside the normal lanes , “Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Russ Strathern, pollution expert, said in a press release. “Crews are ready to drain if necessary and keep the ship afloat to reduce the chance of sinking into Hilo Bay.”

Officials said that 1,352 liters of petroleum products, including marine diesel, lubricant and hydraulic oil and oily waste, were safely removed from the US flagship, along with batteries and household cleaners on Thursday and Friday. Less than an estimated 40 gallons remains on board.

The sailboat ran aground on February 3 on rocks northwest of Hilo harbor after arriving from Los Angeles. The Hawaii County fire brigade brought the skipper – described as an older man – to safety, although he refused transportation to a hospital.

The Coast Guard asked the public to stay away from the safety zone during the removal process, which extends 100 meters in all directions from the boat, to prevent injury or impact on operations.

To date, there have been no reports of injuries, pollution or wildlife, the coast guard said. The weather on stage is favorable with clear skies, light wind, excellent visibility and building surf.

