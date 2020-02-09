Advertisement

The federal government is concerned about the risk of compulsory voters and election disruptions through popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The concerns were written down in a briefing to the President of the Privy Council, Dominic LeBlanc, which was received by the CBC.

“While the platforms are moving towards private / encrypted conversations as the basis of how they work, concerns have been raised about the ability of the tools used for private communications to undermine Canadian election law provisions or to promote the potential for compulsory voting or outside interference,” it said in the short information.

Advertisement

It also addresses the extent to which this would result in potentially difficult situations, e.g. B. Compromises between protecting the privacy of private communications and protecting the electoral system. These concerns could essentially jeopardize citizens’ right to privacy in the country’s election laws.

A spokesman for LeBlanc told the CBC that the government is working with social media platforms and Elections Canada to ensure the integrity of the country’s democratic processes.

Since then, this has not been a new problem. For example, during the 2019 campaign, government officials said they tried to spread misinformation, but it was not serious enough to issue a public warning.

Source: CBC News

Advertisement