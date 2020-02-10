Advertisement

WASHINGTON – A government surveillance agency announced Monday that it would evaluate US and international pilot training standards after two crashes with a new Boeing jet.

The transportation inspectorate said the review would take into account the role of automation in modern commercial aircraft.

Two Boeing 737 Max jets crashed after an automatic anti-lock system failed and pushed the nose of the aircraft down. 346 people were killed in the crashes and the regulators put the aircraft out of action. Boeing is now trying to repair the aircraft and convince the Federal Aviation Administration to let it fly again.

“These fatal accidents have drawn attention to the FAA’s oversight and certification practices, including the agency’s process of setting requirements for aircraft pilot training,” said Matthew Hampton, chief officer at the Inspector General’s office.

Most pilots were unaware of the automated system until the first crash off the coast of Indonesia in October 2018. Investigators said the pilot’s reaction – the system was triggered by a faulty sensor in both crashes – contributed to the crash, which raised questions about their training.

The Inspector General’s review has been requested by leading Democrats and Republicans on the House Transportation Committee, which has received FAA approval for the Max.

The Inspector General is already reviewing the FAA’s certification process before the airlines begin in 2017. This review has been underway for almost a year.

