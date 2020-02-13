OTTAWA –

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan are working on meetings with indigenous leaders in an effort to stop railroad tracks that have stifled the Canadian economy.

Miller wrote a letter to three leaders in Ontario about a protest against the traditional territory of Tyendinaga Mohawk that stopped freight and passenger traffic between Toronto and Montreal. He offered to meet each other on Saturday at a location of his choice.

“My request that I kindly ask you to consider is to stop the protest and the barricade of the train tracks as soon as this is possible. As you know, this is a very volatile situation and the safety of all involved is of the utmost importance to me, “Miller said in the email, a copy of which he made public on Thursday morning.

“I hope you agree with this request and that we can meet in the spirit of peace and cooperation that should guide our relationship.”

Horgan also published a letter on Thursday to Simogyet Spookw, who also goes through Norman Stephens, a head of the Gitxsan Nation in BC. In the letter, the Prime Minister thanked the chief for reaching his office to propose a meeting with hereditary leaders of the Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en Nation.

“I confirm our government’s willingness to participate in such a meeting,” Horgan said, adding that his office urged the federal government to respond to the proposal as quickly as possible.

“I understand that after receiving this letter and a similar commitment from Canada, the blockade of the CN line will be lifted to allow a period of calm and peaceful dialogue.”

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s office confirmed that Horgan is referring to a blockade near New Hazelton, B.C.

Stephens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blockade organizers in Canada have said they are in solidarity with those who are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’s and First Nation near Houston, B.C.

Blockades were erected after the RCMP issued a court order last week against Wet’suwet’s heirs and their supporters, who had stopped building the pipeline, an important part of an LNG Canada export project for liquefied natural gas of $ 40 billion.

Miller’s offer comes after the Assembly of First Nations and Opposition Politicians have urged the liberal government to take quicker and more robust action to remove tensions over the pipeline.

Via Rail canceled the service on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto routes until at least the end of the day on Friday due to the Mohawk blockade at Belleville, Ont.

Via has also said that the blockade at New Hazelton means that the normal rail service is interrupted between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

Ian Boxall, vice president of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan, said the rail blocks are affecting almost every commodity.

Boxall said that dozens of ships in Vancouver are waiting to be loaded, while eight are waiting for shipments in Prince Rupert.

Prime Minister Brian Pallister said in Manitoba that the Ministry of Justice will seek a court order to end a railway blockade west of Winnipeg and enforce it within a few days.

Meanwhile, two hereditary leaders of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation have set up a constitutional challenge for fossil fuel projects.

The challenge calls on the Federal Court to declare that Canada has a constitutional obligation to meet international climate change goals that the chiefs claim would cancel the Coastal GasLink line approvals.

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometer route, but the hereditary leaders in the Wet’suwet and First Nation say they have the right to a large part of the country and have that never given up by signing a treaty.

The project cannot be built without their permission, they say, and they have repeatedly went to court to stop it – unsuccessfully.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 13, 2020.

.