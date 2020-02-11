Advertisement

The Federal Trade Commission is examining whether corporate acquisitions from America’s largest technology companies have impacted competition for a decade. This is a sign that the US government is getting big tech going.

The regulator on Tuesday instructed Google owners Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft to provide information and documents related to mergers or acquisitions that they made between 2010 and the end of last year.

The FTC announced that it was dealing with hundreds of transactions that the companies had made during that period, including any acquisitions that the companies had not reported to the antitrust authorities at the time because the transactions were alleged to be exempt from disclosure requirements. Specifically, the agency said it is reviewing whether large technology companies are making “potentially anti-competitive acquisitions” that have come under the radar of the FTC and other regulators.

“This will help us keep technology markets open and competitive for the benefit of consumers,” said Joe Simons, chairman of the FTC, in a statement.

FTC officials said they are in the early stages of their investigation, which focuses on previous company acquisitions. However, government officials in particular said that possible remedial measures could be to do business retrospectively that hindered competition.

“If we find cases of anticompetitive behavior during this study, we may go back and think about enforcement measures,” FTC Simons said on a call to reporters who announced the investigation.

