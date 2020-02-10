Advertisement

FedEx (FDX) – Get Report stocks were tied to a purchase on UBS, where analyst Tom Wadewitz raised his price target from $ 161 to $ 187.

FedEx is improving the business-to-consumer cost structure of its express segment, and weak forecasts for the company provide a low level of clarity, according to Bloomberg, he wrote in a report. Wadewitz previously rated FedEx as neutral.

Advertisement

According to Bloomberg, analysts forecast earnings per share of $ 12.46 for 2021.

FedEx has several options for increasing profit margins in its express segment, said Wadewitz. And the margins for the basic operation should stabilize in the 2021 financial year.

On Friday, FedEx shares climbed 4.7%, the highest gain in three months after Memphis’ parcel delivery giant announced it would move some overnight deliveries into the underlying business.

FedEx hopes the campaign will generate more profit from the explosive growth in e-commerce.

“This move makes home delivery more efficient by placing the right package at the right price in the right network to serve our customers,” Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam said in a statement Friday. “We are expanding our network to be one step ahead of e-commerce growth.”

The company’s stock has fallen 33% in the past two years, compared to a 22% increase in the S&P 500 index. FedEx struggles to adapt to an environment in which fewer packages fly around the world and more are delivered to people’s homes from warehouses.

However, Wadewitz says part of FedEx’s worsening profit margin and decline in earnings per share may recover over the next few years.

Most recently, FedEx shares were trading at $ 157.10, up 0.9%.

Advertisement