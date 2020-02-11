Advertisement

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice will take the extraordinary step to cut the recommended prison term for Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump. This was announced by a federal official on Tuesday, just a few hours after the president had condemned the recommended verdict as “very terrible and unfair”. ‘

The official said that there was no contact with the White House until the decision to lower the sentence was made. He spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the decision. The person would not say what the new recommendation would be.

On Monday evening, prosecutors had recommended that Stone be kept behind bars for seven to nine years after being convicted of congressional lies, manipulating witnesses, and hindering the House’s investigation into whether the Trump campaign was coordinated with Russia to deal with that Tipping elections in 2016.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Trump said the Stone case was a “judicial error.”

It was not immediately clear what prompted the reversal. But it is extremely rare for the Department of Justice, particularly in a high-profile case like Stone’s, to withdraw its own prosecutors based on a conviction recommendation. Typically, United States lawyers have ample scope to recommend penalties for cases they prosecute.

Decisions about the sentence are ultimately up to the judge.

The Justice Department plans to revise the recommendation later on Tuesday.

Stone was the sixth Trump adjutant or advisor convicted of charges brought as part of special adviser Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The federal attorney’s office also recently softened their verdict on former national security advisor Michael Flynn, saying that they would not reject a suspended sentence after initially declaring that he had earned up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI. The Flynn indictment is also being processed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington.

The White House has raised questions about this decision with the Ministry of Justice.

In the conviction filed Monday evening, prosecutors ordered Stone to spend 87 to 108 months in federal prison – a punishment that complied with federal guidelines. Such a sentence would send a message to prevent others from lying to or hindering a congressional probe or manipulating witnesses, they said.

The prosecution wrote in the court files that “Stone’s actions were not a one-time mistake in the judgment” and that he “decided to double and triple his criminal behavior” by manipulating a witness for months to prove this, that his obstacle would be successful. ‘

Stone has denied wrongdoing and consistently criticized the case against him as politically motivated. He did not take a stand during his trial and his lawyers have not brought in any witnesses to defend him.

Witnesses to the case testified that Trump’s campaign viewed Stone as an “access point” to the anti-secrecy site WikiLeaks, which had more than 19,000 emails hacked by the Democratic National Committee servers, and attempted to use it move ahead a word about hacked emails that are harming Hillary Clinton.

The prosecutor accused Stone of having lied to Congress for talking about WikiLeaks with New York radio host Randy Credico, who interviewed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2016, and conservative writer and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi.

During the 2016 campaign, Stone mentioned in interviews and public appearances that he was in contact with Assange through a trusted intermediary, and pointed out insider knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans. But he urged Credico to get in touch, and Credico testified that he instructed Stone to work through his own intermediary.

Earlier testimonies revealed that when Stone appeared before the House Intelligence Committee named Credico as his agent for Assange and pressured Credico not to disagree with him.

After Congress contacted Credico, he turned to Stone, who told him to “block it” and “plead the fifth,” he said. Credico also testified during Stone’s trial that Stone repeatedly told him to do “Frank Pentangeli”, a reference to a character in “The Godfather: Part II” that is ahead of Congress.

Prosecutors also accused Stone of threatening therapy dog ​​Bianca and said he would take the dog away from you.

AP authors Eric Tucker and Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

