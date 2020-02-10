Advertisement

WASHINGTON >> Federal prosecutors ask a judge to convict President Donald Trump Roger Stone’s confidant to 7 to 9 years in prison after being convicted of manipulating witnesses and obstacles.

Stone, scheduled to be convicted next week, was convicted in November of a seven-count indictment accusing him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness, and hindering the House Investigation to see if the Trump campaign with Russia coordinated to match 2016. election.

He was Trump’s sixth assistant or adviser convicted of charges as part of Robert Mueller’s special investigation into Russia.

In a conviction request filed last night, the prosecutors asked Stone to serve in the federal prison for between 87 and 108 months, in accordance with the federal conviction guidelines. Such a sentence would send a message to scare others who are considering lying or obstructing a congress probe or tampering with witnesses.

They accused in the filing that Stone “decided to double and triple his criminal behavior by messing around with a witness for months to ensure that his obstruction would be successful.”

“Stone’s actions were not a one-time error of judgment. Nor were his false statements made in the heat of the moment. They got nowhere near,” prosecutors wrote in court cases.

Stone has denied misconduct and consistently criticized the case against him as politically motivated. He did not take a stand during his trial and his lawyers did not call witnesses for defense.

The evidence presented in the trial did not directly match Mueller’s conclusion that there was insufficient evidence to prove a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to trump the 2016 presidential election in favor of Trump . But it provided new insight into the hassle within the Trump campaign when it was revealed in July 2016 that the anti-confidentiality site WikiLeaks was in possession of more than 19,000 emails hacked from the servers of the Democratic National Committee.

Witnesses in the case testified that the Trump Stone campaign was considered an “access point” to WikiLeaks and tried to use it to get advance notice of hacked emails that were harmful to Hillary Clinton.

Prosecutors claimed that Stone lied to Congress about his talks about WikiLeaks with New York radio presenter and comedian Randy Credico – who scored an interview with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2016 when he avoided persecution by hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London – and conservative writer and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi.

During the 2016 campaign, Stone had mentioned in interviews and public appearances that he was in contact with Assange through a trusted intermediary and had pointed to prior knowledge of the plans of WikiLeaks. But he started pressing Credico to get a contact, and Credico testified that he had told Stone to work through his own intermediary.

Earlier testimonies showed that, while appearing before the House Intelligence Committee, Stone mentioned Credico as his agent for Assange and put pressure on Credico not to contradict him.

After Credico had been contacted by Congress, he contacted Stone, who told him that he had to “stone bags” and “argue the fifth,” he testified. Credico also testified during the Stone trial that Stone repeatedly told him to do ‘a’ Frank Pentangeli ‘, a reference to a character in’ The Godfather: Part II ‘that is before Congress.

Prosecutors also accused that Stone had threatened Credico’s therapy dog, Bianca, and said he “would take that dog from you.”

