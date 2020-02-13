Feral Interactive today announced the release of World War II real-time strategy game Company of Heroes on the iPad.

Originally developed by Relic Entertainment for Windows, the critically acclaimed RTS was specially designed and developed by Feral for the “iPad”. At first glance, the results are very impressive.



Command two crack companies of American soldiers and lead an intensive campaign in the European area, starting with the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.

Company of Heroes is completely tailored to the tablet and optimized for the tablet. It has a sophisticated user interface that makes it intuitive for players to perform real-time tactics, adapt to ever-changing environments, and ultimately overcome violent opposition to secure the liberation of France.

Company of Heroes requires iOS 13.1 or higher and supports the ‌iPad‌ mini (5th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), ‌iPad‌ (5th generation), ‌iPad‌ (6th generation), ‌iPad‌ (7th generation) and iPad Pro (1st generation: 9.7) -inch, 12.9 inches), “iPad Pro” (2nd generation: 10.5 inches, 12.9 inches) and “iPad Pro” (3rd generation: 11 inches, 12, 9 inches).

Company of Heroes can be downloaded from the App Store for $ 13.99 / £ 13.99 / $ 14.99. 6 GB of free space is required to install the game. At least 8 GB of free space is recommended to avoid installation problems.