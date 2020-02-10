Advertisement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – More than 2,400 sets of fetal remains were found in the Illinois garage last year, and an Indiana abortion doctor’s car is buried in a northern Indiana cemetery on Wednesday.

The 2,411 sets of fetal remains caused by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer in Indiana will be remembered on Wednesday afternoon at a service at Southlawn Cemetery and the Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend.

Hill’s office didn’t immediately respond to Monday’s messages asking if the grave room was donated. He had previously said that the Roman Catholic dioceses in Indiana offered to bury the remains that were brought to the St. Joseph County Coron Office in South Bend in October.

Klopfer died on September 3 at the age of 79. Days later, relatives told the authorities that they had found fetal remains in his garage in Will County, Illinois. Officials found 2,246 sets of fetal remains in the building.

Another 165 sets of fetal remains were found in the trunk of a Klopfer car parked in a warehouse near Chicago in October.

All of the remains are due to abortions performed by Klopfer at his now closed clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. Officials believe that these abortions were carried out between 2000 and 2003.

Klopfer’s medical approval was suspended in Indiana by regulators in 2016, citing poor records and poor patient monitoring.

