According to an analysis by the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office, prison spending has increased by more than a third since 2011, although the state’s prison population has decreased by almost a quarter.

It is not difficult to understand why: Both democratic and republican members of state law have consistently put the interests of the California Union of Prison Guards at the fore in order to build a sensible criminal justice system.

While it has often been forgotten in recent years due to the success of criminal justice reformers, California has for years locked up people who have been routinely detained for relatively minor offenses in state prisons.

The system was so poorly designed and well thought out a decade ago that the US Supreme Court ordered a reduction in the prison population of California relative to the state’s prison capacity.

After the passage of bill 109 in 2011, which transferred responsibility for people convicted of minor crimes to the county level, the state most sat back and fought against ongoing surveillance by federal courts.

In the years that followed, voters approved reforms to “three strikes”, decided to reduce a handful of low-level drug possession and theft crimes to crimes, and voted for a certain category of prisoners for good behavior or participation in an earlier one Probation was considered rehabilitation programming.

Most recently, Sacramento has followed voters’ will by adopting additional criminal law reforms and doing more to emphasize victim services and mental health care.

Sure, there is still a lot to do. Repeated exams have shown problems with the rehabilitation programs of the state prison system. Local jurisdictions have not necessarily used AB109 funds for their intended purposes. And it is obvious that more needs to be done to address drug addiction, mental health and relapse issues.

While these are all things that have to be fought for in legislation and at local level, the state has gladly thrown money into the correction budget, mainly at the behest of the public sector unions, especially the prison guards union.

According to LAO, the correction budget has increased by $ 3.6 billion from $ 9.7 billion in 2010/11 to $ 13.3 billion in the current fiscal year.

“While each position cost an average of $ 110,000 in the 2010-11 CDCR period, each position cost an average of $ 158,000 in the 2018-19 CDCR period, an increase of 43 percent,” said the LAO.

Despite roughly the same number of employees as in 2011, $ 3 billion is responsible for the rise in personnel expenses, which has increased three times the rate of inflation. This is related to both higher pension costs and the recent prison guard rises that have routinely freed the legislature with bipartisan support, although the LAO warned about the latter two that there was no clear justification for the rises.

“The correctional staff, who make up half of the CDCR staff, received salaries of 3 to 5 percent in all seven fiscal years,” the LAO said.

It all makes sense when you consider that the state prison guards’ union continued to pump money into campaigns, also in favor of Governor Gavin Newsom. We have yet another story in which public sector unions get what they want at the expense of what might have been.

Imagine for a moment that part of this money is being used for crime prevention, drug treatment, or mental health, rather than topping up California’s correction workers’ paychecks to such an extent?

Unfortunately, as long as we have a legislature and a governor who are primarily subject to the wishes of the public sector unions, we will have persistent delays in crime prevention, rehabilitation and mental health care.

