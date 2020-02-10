Advertisement

Fine Gael is entering the next Dáil without a Waterford TD for the first time in history after a wave of left-wing defenses handed fourth and last place to the Green’s newcomer Marc Ó Cathasaigh.

In the early morning, Ó Cathasaigh joined Mary Butler and Independent Matt Shanahan of Fianna Fáil, who were also elected for the seventh and last time at Waterford IT.

They joined Sinn Fein’s David Cullinane, who had previously been elected with 20,569 first preference votes – twice the quota – and had the largest first preference vote in Waterford history.

Advertisement

Marc Ó Cathasaigh of the Greens, a Tramore teacher, started the day hundreds of votes behind the candidates from Fine Gael, John Cummins and Damien Geoghegan, but a flood of transfers from People Before Profits, Una Dunphy, helped Cllr Ó Cathasaigh , who became prominent for the first time the green wave of the 2019 local elections.

“It’s mainly nervous exhaustion at this stage,” said Ó Cathasaigh when he celebrated a surprising result for the Greens. “Finer options will be worked on later. We advertised more than 25,000 doors every day. We left nothing out on the field. It will take a while to get started, but today’s vote has taken place.” Left – and it stayed left – and that helped me.

“It has been very hectic in the past 12 months. It has been a steep learning curve for the local council. The plan to develop the county is on its knees, and environmentally conscious thinking is crucial for planning ahead. We need climate action and biodiversity in the Focus. “

“We may have tripled our mandate. The main story is the rise of Sinn Féin, but there is also the rise of the Greens. Last time we broke just under 2% nationally. This time we comfortably broke 7%.”

In the seventh and final count, Ó Cathasaigh prevailed against Fine Cael’s John Cummins, which received 2,597 votes from Damien Geoghegan’s 5,549 votes – a major internal transfer – but not enough. For the first time in its history, Fine Gael has no headquarters in Waterford Dáil. West Waterford has had no TD for the first time since the 1940s because the combination of Sinn Féin and Green Wave has lost the seat of Fine Gael.

Candidates: Mary Butler (FF), David Cullinane (SF), Damien Geoghegan (FG), John Cummins (FG), Eddie Mulligan (FF), Marc Ó Cathasaigh (GP), John Pratt (Lab), Una Dunphy (S- PBP), Matt Shanahan (Ind), Bernadette Phillips (Ind), Dr. Ronan Cleary (Aontú).

Advertisement