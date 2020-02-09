Advertisement

Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Sunday that his party would never expect good results in Saturday’s general elections in Delhi, as he dealt with issues that had raised his party and its rivals in the campaign.

The chairman of the Lok Sabha congress also praised the chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal.

Exit polls have predicted that Congress will do poorly in the Delhi general election, and the AAP is expected to retain power in the national capital for the second time.

While predicting the AAP’s victory by a two-thirds majority, with the party receiving between 47 and 68 seats in the 70-member assembly, they estimated Congress at a distant third.

Most of the five exit polls have shown that the BJP can improve its balance sheet by getting more seats than in the last parliamentary elections in 2015 when it won only three.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury assessed his party’s performance in the Delhi poll.

“We never claimed that we would do better than average in the Delhi parliamentary elections. But we fought this election with all our might and hope that the result will make us all happy… ”said Chowdhury.

His comments came after the Delhi elections ended on Saturday after a bitter election campaign in which the leaders of the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP had spoken on several issues.

Arvind Kejriwal sought voter support based on local governance data. Among other things, it has claimed to have improved state schools, public health facilities, electricity and water supplies at subsidized prices.

BJP leaders, led by Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, focused on Shaheen Bagh, tried to discredit the protesters again and called them “anti-national”. Some even called Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist” and accused the demonstrators of being rapists.

Congress leaders attacked both the AAP and the BJP for failing to do enough for Delhi people in terms of unemployment and capital development.

“In this election, the BJP presented all municipal agendas and Arvind Kejriwalji raised the development agendas. If Kejriwal wins, it will be the victory of the development agenda, ”said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The high-ranking chairman’s statements came after his party colleague PC Chacko radiated confidence that Congress would do better than forecast in the exit polls.

PC Chacko, the congress responsible for the national capital, also spoke about the possibility of an alliance with the AAP.

“It depends on the results. Once the results are available, only we can discuss it, ”said PC Chacko, according to ANI.

The results will be announced on February 11 after the votes have been counted.

