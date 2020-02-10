Advertisement

Apple’s butterfly keyboards were criticized at the Academy Awards last night. Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi took the opportunity to express (via The Verge) his disappointment with the controversial MacBook keyboards.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic “Apple needs to fix these keyboards,” he said. “It is impossible to write on them – they have gotten worse. It makes me go back to PCs. Because PC keyboards make your fingers bounce much better. Hands up, who else is using a PC? You know what? ” I speak about. It is a much better keyboard. These Apple keyboards are terrible. ”

“I have shoulder problems,” Waititi continued. “I have OOS (Occupational Overuse Syndrome, a term used in New Zealand for RSI) – I don’t know what you call it here, something like this (gestures to arm), this tendon that leads down your tendon you know what I’m talking about if you ever write. And what happens is that you open the laptop and be like that (that makes an uncomfortable posture over the laptop) – we just have to fix these keyboards. The WGA has to intervene and indeed do something. “

It is unclear whether Waititi has had any experience with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has a redesigned keyboard with scissor switches that is largely based on the standalone Magic keyboard for the iMac. Given the proven design, the keyboard should prove to be far more reliable than the annoying butterfly keyboards that have been used across the MacBook range in recent years.

Apple is expected to launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor-type keyboard in the first half of 2020, following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro last October. There are some hopes that the 13-inch model will become a 14-inch model, but that remains uncertain.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple will switch its entire notebook range to Scissor switch keyboards in 2020, including all “MacBook Pro” and MacBook Air models.

It would not be surprising if Apple completely omitted its butterfly keyboards, which had problems with sticky, repetitive or non-functioning keys since their introduction in 2016. Apple continues to offer affected customers free program repairs as part of its worldwide service.

