Financial deficits in African football were uncovered during a confidential review of the continent’s governing body that raises concerns about the legality of millions of payments to executives and national associations.

The Associated Press received a copy of the private football confederation review of the Confederation of African Football, which the financial services company PwC had carried out during the six-month term from FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, to effectively manage the organization concerned.

The 50-page report covers the 2015-2019 period and the presidencies of Issa Hayatou and successor Ahmad, who remains in power.

FIFA transferred $ 51 million to an Egyptian bank account between 2015 and 2018 as part of its “forward program”. By December 18, 2018, $ 24 million had been paid across the continent, and $ 10 million of that, or 40 payments, had been reviewed and investigated.

PwC found that $ 4.6 million from 14 payments contained “no or insufficient evidence to determine the recipient, purpose, and use for CAF”. The auditors stated that they could not find the purpose of the payment, the final beneficiary, or evidence that the money was received in some cases.

A further $ 3.6 million for 21 payments was considered “unusual” or “higher risk,” the report said, with only five of the verified payments – $ 1.6 million – having sufficient documentation and should have been used for the intended purpose

“Based on the procedures and documents reviewed, several red flags, potential elements of mismanagement and possible abuse of power have been identified in key areas of CAF finance and operations,” the PwC auditors said in the report. “Given the seriousness of certain findings and warning signs that result from the preliminary due diligence, we cannot rule out possible irregularities.”

The large number of cash payments concerned PwC, who stated that they “led to little or no audit trail to verify that the money was spent legitimately or not.” It found that around $ 215,000 was spent during a general meeting in Ethiopia in March 2017.

“The review found no significant financial controls and no segregation of duties in ongoing financial operations,” said PwC. “Often a single employee has the power to perform conflicting duties such as approving expenses, receiving goods and services, and approving payments.”

The report described the governing body’s payments to members of the CAF Executive Committee for gifts, donations, and even a funeral.

“No evidence could be presented for review,” the report said.

The report found that CAF appears to be paying around $ 100,000 for 18 people, including its President Ahmad, to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

“CAF stated that the travel expenses of 18 people between their home countries to Egypt were booked as” official expenses “for organizing a meeting in Egypt and that the travel expenses between Egypt and Saudi Arabia were personally covered by the CAF president,” it said said in the report. “However, CAF was unable to provide any evidence that an official meeting was taking place in Egypt during this time.” It should be noted that the estimated travel costs between Egypt and Saudi Arabia are in the range of $ 20,000. “$ 30,000 more than the CAF President’s actual refund.”

Ahmad could not be reached for a comment. FIFA declined to comment.

FIFA persuaded the CAF to accept Samoura as General Delegate to Africa last year to clean up the Confederation. CAF has not renewed its mandate last week, but FIFA said its participation in the governing body helped “speed up the implementation of the reform process.”

