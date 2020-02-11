Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series costs a lot of money regardless of where you buy it or which device you choose.

That’s why we at MobileSyrup have put together a list of pre-order bonuses that sweeten the deal a bit.

With carriers like Rogers, Fido, Bell, Eastlink, Koodo and Telus, you get a free pair of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds +.

The Galaxy Buds + have a retail value of $ 199.99.

All operators except SaskTel have until March 5 to make pre-orders. Strangely enough, SaskTel customers only have until March 1st to pre-order.

Take a look here at the carrier prices for S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra.

Best Buy

Best Buy seems to offer the most interesting offers. With Rogers, Bell and Telus or unlocked, you get a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds + with a wireless charger and a 128 GB microSD card. Those who get the phone from Fido, Koodo and Virgin just get the Galaxy Buds +.

However, anyone who grabs an unlocked version of one of the handsets will receive it on March 3. This is a shock since the actual release date of the phone is March 6th. You have until March 5th to pre-order.

Check out Best Buy pre-order bonuses here.

Samsung Experience Store

The Samsung Experience Store offers a free pair of Galaxy Buds + and up to 2,000 Air Miles bonus miles when you pre-order the S20 + or S20 Ultra. You can also get special financing for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

You have until March 5th to pre-order.

Here is the link to the Samsung Experience Store.

The source

When you get one of the new S20 devices from the source, you get the Galaxy Buds + for free.

You have until March 5th to pre-order.

Check out the pre-order bonuses here.

