Authorities from multiple agencies resumed Saturday their search for a Swedish woman who was swept to sea in Waimea Bay.

First responders reportedly combing the waters of the Hawaiian site for Hanna Wanerskog, 20, at night. Wanerskog was last seen on the beach on Friday evening around 6.30 p.m. with two friends when all three were hit by a surprise wave.

Wanerskog went missing at sea well after the shifts for lifeguards had ended. In Oahu, where Waimea Bay is located, the working day for most lifeguards is 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM and the emergency call was made at 7:00 PM for Wanerskog and the others.

“We would probably not have made this rescue if it had happened during lifeguard hours,” said spokesman Shayne Enright of the Honolulu EMS department. “They would have seen her and taken her out. This is precisely why we have to extend lifeguard hours. “

According to Enright, the waves in the bay would have been between 4-6 feet when Wanerskog went into the water. Later, during the night, they probably reached between 15-20 feet.

Wanerskog was in Hawaii as part of a three-month internship with the volunteer organization Surfing the Nation. She had been to Waimea Bay to celebrate the birthday of a friend she had made through the position.

‘We can only hope and pray. We also want the community to pray, “Logan Jacobs, a leading member of Surfing the Nations, said in a statement. “The mood is pretty gloomy. (Surfing the Nations interns) are currently undergoing a lot of trauma and there are mourning advisers present. She has relatives on the other side of the world who also mourn. “

Waimea Bay is located approximately 35 miles northwest of Honolulu on the north side of Oahu.

