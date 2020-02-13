An NRC center in Assam | ThePrint.in

Guwahati: Hours after Assam’s updated citizenship information disappeared from the nrcassam.nic.in website, an FIR was filed against a former NRC officer for allegedly not submitting the password to the confidential document before quitting her job.

Speaking to PTI on Thursday, NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma said the complaint against the former NRC project officer had been lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station under the Official Secrets Act, because “despite written warnings, she failed to provide the password for the document “.

“She didn’t give the password out, even though she resigned on November 11 last year. She was a contract employee and no longer allowed to keep the password after quitting her job. An FIR was filed against the former NRC project manager on Wednesday for violating the Official Secrets Act, ”he said.

Sarma also stated that the NRC office had written to her several times to submit the password but received no response.

“We knew (she had resigned) and therefore sent her several letters to pass on the password. Since she hasn’t responded all these months, yesterday we filed a complaint against her for violating the Official Secrets Act.

“We need to know if she manipulated sensitive information after she resigned,” he added.

The NRC state coordinator, however, rejected the allegations of “malicious intent” contained in the matter.

“… This (cloud service from IT major Wipro) was not renewed by the former coordinator. Therefore, the data went offline from December 15 last year. I only took responsibility on December 24, ”said Sarma, who took a week off after being appointed NRC state coordinator.

He also said that the state coordination committee discussed the issue at its meeting on January 30 and wrote to Wipro in the first week of February.

“As soon as Wipro goes live, the data will be available to the public. We hope people can access it in the next 2-3 days, ”said Sarma.

In response to the development, Wipro said: “The authorities did not renew the IT service contract after the expiration in October 2019. However, as a sign of goodwill, the company continued to pay the hosting service fee until the end of January. 2020. ”

In another FIR that was filed with the state criminal police on Wednesday, the NGO Assam Public Works (APW) claimed that former NRC Assam coordinator Prateek Hajela manipulated the final NRC list, released on August 31, 2019.

In his complaint, APW member Rajib Deka accused Hajela of violating the Supreme Court’s instructions and instructions, falsifying the public register and committing cyber law violations in order to obtain public records of abuse of his powers and position change or change.

The NGO also said that after the final list was released, several social networks and parts of the media reported anomalies and insisted that many “dubious” people were able to include their names on the final list.

The center confirmed on Wednesday that the NRC data in Assam is safe, although some technical issues have been identified that would be resolved soon.

Senior journalist and RTI activist Saket Gokhale had sent an application to NIC, the government’s IT wing, for a copy of the contract with Wipro.

“The Assam NRC data that suddenly disappears from the website (and the lack of data security) is incredibly shady.

I submitted an RTI to the network card, specifically asking for details of the contract with Wipro, the name of the cloud service provider, and any contracts signed for hosting, ”he tweeted, enclosing a copy of the RTI application.

The opposition leader in the Assam assembly and congress chairman Debabrata Saikia also wrote to the Indian general chancellor and asked him to investigate the fiasco urgently.

“It is a mystery why the online data should suddenly disappear, especially since the procedure for submitting appeals had not yet started due to the sluggish attitude of the NRC authority. There is therefore considerable suspicion that the disappearance of online data is an act of abuse, ”he insisted.

