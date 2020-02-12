Advertisement

TUSTIN – Firefighters extinguished a five-alarm fire in early Wednesday, causing the roof of a building in a two-story apartment complex in Tustin to collapse – and not all residents were considered.

The fire was first reported at 3:01 a.m. on Williams Street near McFadden Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The address corresponds to the Chatham Village Apartments.

“We didn’t report all of the inmates (of the complex),” OCFA captain Tony Bommarito told NBC4 shortly before 5 a.m.

Bommarito said the first arriving firefighters encountered heavy fire on the first floor, which quickly expanded to the second floor and the attic.

“So the fire went so quickly,” he said. “We had a roof collapse in about 24 minutes, which is very quick for a building of this size.”

The video of the scene showed flames shooting up in the early morning sky as 120 firefighters were working to put the fire out and residents were standing in front of the complex, some wrapped in blankets.

According to Bommarito, residents must meet with Red Cross officials stationed nearby so that firefighters know who, if anything, is missing.

The Tustin Police Department tweeted at 3:35 a.m. She worked with the OCFA and all of her officers were safe and helped evacuate residents. The department also thanked the Santa Ana police for responding to the incident and providing assistance with the evacuation.

No injuries were reported.

