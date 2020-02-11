Advertisement

The hashtag #FireChuckTodd was a trend overnight on Twitter when the MSNBC anchor encountered a backlash on social media for citing a column describing Bernie Sanders’ followers as a “digital brown shirt brigade”.

During a Monday section of the New Hampshire primaries taking place today, Todd complained that he was “at the end of the Bernie Online Brigade reception” before quoting an article by Jonathan Last in The Bulwark, in the trailer of the Jewish Candidates were compared with Nazi paramilitaries.

His decision to cite the conservative outlet outraged the supporters of the Vermont Senator, who picked up on the hashtag #FireChuckTodd and described the segment as “unacceptable”.

Todd hosted a panel discussion yesterday about MSNBC and said, “I want to address something that Jonathan Last put in the bulwark today, and it was about how – and Ruth, we were all there to receive the Bernie Online Brigade.

Chuck Todd during the 2017 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

Amy E. Price / Getty Images for SXSW

“Here’s what he says: ‘No other candidate has anything like a digital brown shirt brigade. I mean, with the exception of Donald Trump. The question nobody is asking is what if you can’t do the presidency without it can win an online mob?

“‘What if we now live in a world where an agro-social media army that practices bullying runs around everyone who leans their head up, either an important ingredient for success or a crucial one Success factor is? ‘”

After quoting Last’s column for the bulwark, his MSNBC colleague Andrea Mitchell simply said “Wow” and Ruth Marcus, columnist for the Washington Post, later said that the passage he was reading was “really depressing”.

“I know everyone is freaking out about it, but you saw the MAGA rally preparing here,” said Todd. “There are people from three or four countries. It’s like Bernie’s.”

In response to Todd’s clip quoting the Bulwark column on Monday night, Sanders’ speechist David Sirota tweeted: “MSNBC appears to be very anxious that ordinary voters, many of whom use the Internet, can actually take part in the decision, who wins the presidency. “

Senator Sanders’ national spokesman Briahna Gray also disagreed with Todd’s statements, saying that he had shown “contempt” for ordinary people.

She tweeted: “‘Digital brown shirt brigade.’ This is how the supporters of our Jewish candidate are described on the MSM. Contempt for ordinary people is really something. “

With the hashtag #FireChuckTodd, democratic congressional candidate Jen Perelman described Todd’s segment as “unjustifiable”.

“As a fellow Jew who knows that half of Bernie’s family was murdered in the Holocuast, he knows better,” Perelman tweeted. “We’re not Nazis. God, the MSM is making me sick and we’re just getting started.”

Pushback podcast presenter Aaron Maté wrote: “In addition to #FireChuckTodd – #WhyDidYouHireChuckTodd?”

Newsweek has asked MSNBC for a comment and will update this article with every response.

At the time of writing, the hashtag #FireChuckTodd, with around 24,000 tweets, came seventh in the Twitter trending charts in the United States.

