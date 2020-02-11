Advertisement

The hashtag #FireChuckTodd was a trend overnight on Twitter when the MSNBC anchor encountered a backlash on social media for citing a column describing Bernie Sanders’ followers as a “digital brown shirt brigade”.

During a Monday section of the New Hampshire primaries taking place today, Todd complained that he was “at the end of the Bernie Online Brigade reception” before quoting an article by Jonathan Last in The Bulwark, in the trailer of the Jewish Candidates were compared with Nazi paramilitaries.

His decision to cite the conservative outlet outraged the supporters of the Vermont Senator, who picked up on the hashtag #FireChuckTodd and described the segment as “unacceptable”.

Todd hosted a panel discussion yesterday about MSNBC and said, “I want to address something that Jonathan Last put in the bulwark today, and it was about how – and Ruth, we were all there to receive the Bernie Online Brigade.

Chuck Todd during the 2017 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2017 in Austin, Texas.
Amy E. Price / Getty Images for SXSW

“Here’s what he says: ‘No other candidate has anything like a digital brown shirt brigade. I mean, with the exception of Donald Trump. The question nobody is asking is what if you can’t do the presidency without it can win an online mob?

“‘What if we now live in a world where an agro-social media army that practices bullying runs around everyone who leans their head up, either an important ingredient for success or a crucial one Success factor is? ‘”

After quoting Last’s column for the bulwark, his MSNBC colleague Andrea Mitchell simply said “Wow” and Ruth Marcus, columnist for the Washington Post, later said that the passage he was reading was “really depressing”.

“I know everyone is freaking out about it, but you saw the MAGA rally preparing here,” said Todd. “There are people from three or four countries. It’s like Bernie’s.”

