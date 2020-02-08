Advertisement

Ambassador to the European Union, Gordan Sondland, announced on Friday that he had been recalled from his post by President Donald Trump.

“I was informed today that the President intends to recall me immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” he said in a statement.

Sondland testified in impeachment proceedings against President Trump and informed Congressmen that he believed there was a good relationship between the President’s decision to end aid to Ukraine and the conviction of Ukrainian officials to investigate Hunter Biden and Announce the corrupt gas company Burisma.

Sondland thanked Trump for the opportunity to serve as ambassador and secretary Mike Pompeo for his support.

“I’m proud of our accomplishments,” he concluded. “Our work here was the highlight of my career.”

President Trump also released National Security Council Alexander Vindman on Friday, who testified against the president’s actions in Ukraine and admitted to disclosing information.

“Today, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted from the White House, where he served his country and president dutifully,” said Vindman’s lawyer David Pressman in a statement.

Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny Vindman, a lawyer for the NPC, was also fired.

