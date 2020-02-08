Advertisement

Emily Oliver

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 at 12:01 pm

SPOKANE, Wash. – Early Saturday morning, Spokane firefighters put out a fire in a house in Lincoln Heights that they thought was a cook fire.

According to Spokane County Fire District 8, firefighters responded to the house at block 4200 on East 28th Ave shortly after 3 a.m.

There they found fire that came out from behind the stove and extended into the attic. The crews were able to quickly put the fire down without injuring anyone.

The firefighters later learned that one of the homeowners had put out a fire earlier in the evening while cooking. They woke up later that night to the smell of smoke when they told the firefighters that they saw a “flickering” behind the stove.

At that time there were four adults and several pets in the apartment. They are currently supported by the Red Cross, Spokane Co. Fire District 8 said.

There were no working smoke detectors in the house, firefighters said.

