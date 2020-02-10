Advertisement

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 / 8:15 PM EST

/ Updated: February 9, 2020 / 20:19 EST

SODUS POINT, NY (WSYR-TV) – First aiders worked together on Sunday afternoon to rescue a man who fell through the ice at Sodus Point.

At around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, the state police responded to a call from two people who fell through the ice at Brisco Cove in Sodus Point.

Advertisement

When the first responders arrived, they located a man who was later identified as Jason Brudz from Amherst, NY, about 30 feet off the coast, and clung to ice.

First aiders and a civilian went into the water and tried to save the adult man, but were unsuccessful.

After the unsuccessful rescue attempt, the fire department of Alton started a lifeboat and together with the soldier Gabriel Desanto, the ENCON officer Kevin Thomas, the affected citizen Gregory Crane and others, they managed to save Jason Brudz from the freezing water.

It is unclear whether Bruderz’s son, Fisher Brudz, was out of the frozen water when the first aiders arrived or whether he was also rescued from the boat.

Both father and son were taken to hospital for treatment.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Advertisement