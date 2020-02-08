Advertisement

A citizen from the United States died of the corona virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the embassy officials said Saturday, on the occasion of the first known American death after the outbreak that claimed hundreds of deaths.

The patient was 60 years old and died in a local hospital on Thursday, the US embassy in Beijing said. It refused to disclose more details out of respect for the privacy of the family.

The corona virus originated in Wuhan in December and has killed 724 people worldwide, especially in China, where it has captured residents and paralyzed the second largest economy in the world.

Outside of mainland China, it has raged across continents and infected tens of thousands in 27 countries and territories.

The death of the American citizen was reported hours after the evacuation of hundreds of Americans from Wuhan on two flights Friday in what a Foreign Ministry official probably described as the last chartered flights.

After evacuated people arrived in the US, five people were hospitalized at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California with symptoms of coronavirus, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. They were taken to an undisclosed hospital with a fever and stand on their own as they undergo more tests.

The evacuated passengers are quarantined at various other bases, including Eppley Airfield in Omaha.

The first evacuation flight on January 29 had 200 Americans quarantined at the March Air Reserve base in Southern California.

Two more flights from Wuhan arrived on Wednesday with a total of 350 passengers. They were quarantined with Travis and the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Everyone who is evacuated is subject to a 14-day federally required quarantine. Those who exhibit symptoms are taken to nearby hospitals for isolation and treatment.

Thousands quarantined on cruise ships

Passengers are not only stuck at home and on military bases.

In New York City, some vacationers are assessed for coronavirus on a cruise ship docked there, told a CNC official with knowledge of the situation to CNN.

And as a result of the outbreak, two US-based cruise lines are banning people with Chinese, Hong Kong, or Macau passports from boarding.

More than 7,300 people are quarantined on two cruise ships docked in Hong Kong and Japan for concerns that they have been accidentally exposed to the corona virus by infected passengers.

At least 64 people from around the world have tested positive for corona virus on the cruise ship docked in Japan, including 13 Americans.

