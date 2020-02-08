Advertisement

A 60-year-old American died in China from the effects of the corona virus, government officials confirmed on Saturday. It is believed to be the first American death since the outbreak began.

According to media reports, the person died Thursday at the Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan. Further details were not immediately available.

Advertisement

The news came when mainland China reported its deadliest day of the coronavirus outbreak on Friday. The authorities confirmed 86 deaths from pneumonia, which paralyzed much of the country, and caused fear and chaos worldwide.

The additional deaths – the largest one-day increase since the outbreak started in December – increase the number of deaths to 722. According to the Chinese Health Commission, 34,546 infections have been confirmed in mainland China by Friday.

There are currently 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. According to the World Health Organization, there were more than 200 cases in 24 countries outside of China this week.

The Federal Reserve warned on Friday that the effects of the coronavirus outbreak pose a new risk to the global and US economic outlook.

In its currency report to Congress, the central bank noted that “… possible outbreaks of the effects of the corona virus in China pose a new risk to the outlook.”

It added that the recent appearance of the corona virus “… could lead to disruptions in China that spread to the rest of the global economy.”

U.S. companies have already begun to hold out their prospects, not only because of expected declines in demand and sales within China, but also because of supply chain disruptions that are expected to negatively impact growth well beyond China’s borders influence.

Citigroup economists warned on Friday that the virus’s effects “for China and worldwide will likely be worse than SARS.”

,

Advertisement