According to official information, an American citizen died of the novel corona virus in the recent outbreak. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing announced that an unidentified 60-year-old American citizen died in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, where the outbreak began on Wednesday after the virus was diagnosed, the Associated Press reported.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family for their loss,” said a spokesman for the embassy. “Out of respect for family privacy, we have no further comment.”

The news comes when the death toll from the new coronavirus strain in mainland China has increased to 722 and more than 34,000 cases have been reported. The U.S. Department of Defense chartered two planes on Friday that carried approximately 300 Americans who fled the outbreak, the Los Angeles Times reported.

All passengers were placed under federal quarantine – issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – which will take two weeks.

In total, more than 800 people have been evacuated on DoD-chartered flights from Wuhan since the outbreak began. There are currently approximately 550 people in federal quarantines at military bases in California. On Friday, officials said the Department of Defense would not expect additional flights, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A reminder sign is seen in front of a Washington State Patrol Fire Training Academy dormitory, designated as a novel coronavirus quarantine for travelers from Hubei province, China, February 6, 2020 in North Bend, Washington, 2019 wash your hands.

JASON REDMOND / AFP via Getty Images

Health officials say 12 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States. Cases have been reported in California, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin. Most of the cases concerned people who had recently visited China.

The US Department of Health emphasizes that while the virus is potentially a “very serious public health threat”, the immediate risk to the American public is currently “low”.

On Friday, Alex Azar, secretary for health and human services, again asked Beijing for help from US medical experts.

However, no invitation has been received from China since the CDC submitted the initial offer more than a month ago.

“Our longstanding offer to send world-class experts to China remains on the table, and this week the State Department helped Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, deliver 17.8 tons of relief supplies,” Azar told reporters at a press conference.

