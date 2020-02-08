Advertisement

TORONTO –

Anti-pipeline protesters in Belleville, Ont. have forced VIA Rail to suspend the service between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa for the second day in a row.

The protests, in support of the First Nation of the Law, come after six people were arrested near a work location in northern British Columbia, where the RCMP recently imposed a ban on the hereditary leaders of the Nation and their supporters .

This is the $ 6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline that will deliver natural gas from the Dawson Creek area to a facility near Kitimat, B.C.

The company behind Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along its 670-kilometer path, with the exception of the Wet’suwet’s that say the project has no authority without their permission.

As a result of the Belleville protests, the service between Ottawa and Toronto and between Montreal and Toronto was interrupted in both directions because VIA Rail works to reimburse tickets for travel affected.

“VIA Rail automatically reimburses all segments that are affected by this disruption of service. Please note that it may take up to 10 days for your refund to be processed, “the company says in an important notice on their website.

VIA Rail further says that none of the trains on these two routes will work until the problem is solved.

Ontario provincial police said they are following the protests.

Protesters block CP tracks in Toronto

On Saturday, protesters in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’s and First Nation blocked the Canadian Pacific (CP) tracks on Bartlett Avenue in the western part of Toronto.

In a press release, the group behind the demonstration said they chose the CP tracks as the location of their protest because of the company’s involvement in transporting pipeline material to B.C.

“The Coastal GasLink project must be permanently stopped and the RCMP must immediately leave the territory as the Hereditary Chiefs have demanded,” said Alie Hermanutz, a protest supporter, in the release.

The Barrie line of GO Transit was briefly interrupted by the demonstration, but later resumed service.

Speaking to CP24, the Toronto police say they are aware of the protests, but as long as the demonstrations remain peaceful, officers will not take action.

DEMONSTRATION:

Shanly St + Hallam St

– protest of the construction of pipelines

– several people walking on or near railways

– CP train journeys have stopped traveling

– officers o / s # GO273901

^ ep2

– Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) 8 February 2020

