Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 12:08 PM EST

/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 1:12 a.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – On Wednesday evening, the neighbors had the opportunity to consider the proposed city of Syracuse guidelines.

The new legislation aims to fight lead across the city and to change the current law on the preservation of communal property.

This comes after recent studies showed that 10.7% of children under the age of 6 tested in the city of Syracuse tested positive for an elevated blood level.

The Syracuse City Council held its first public hearing, during which dozens of community members shared their thoughts, concerns, and questions.

Since the proposal was still in its early stages, some neighbors simply visited more.

“To push this regulation forward, we had to do an environmental impact study. We are informing the public of the results of the environmental impact study and asking for their contributions, ”said Joe Driscoll, Syracuse Common Council.

That the study was the focus of the hearing. It measures the economic and social impact on tenants and landlords.

If legislation is passed, code inspectors will need to inspect the interior and exterior of deteriorated lead paints in residential properties before 1978.

“I think it’s an important step in the city of Syracuse, so I hope there is a lot of support for it. I think this was a quiet and calm tragedy that happened in the city of Syracuse. I hope that people how I am willing to get involved, ”said Driscoll.

The main goal of the legislation is to reduce lead exposure throughout the city.

“Led poisoning has never hit me personally, but I have always found it incredibly unfair that people who are already facing economic challenges also have to deal with the health challenges caused by LEDs,” said Driscoll.

The city council will seek feedback by March 5 and revise legislation as needed. They will vote on the regulation in April.

More information about the Syracuse Lead program and application requirements can be found here.

Syracuse lead program

