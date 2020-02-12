A winter weather report has been expanded to include the Counties Cook, DuPage and Kane.

The snow should move to the area this afternoon and last until Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts.

Some areas may see up to four inches of snow when the storm leaves the area.

Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour on Thursday could also result in blowing snow in some open areas.

The survey originally covered Will County and areas south of I-80.

The advisory runs from 4 p.m. until Thursday noon today.

After the snow has moved out of the area, the cold will enter.

Temperatures should drop all day on Thursday, with highs in the low 20s.

Early Friday wind chills could drop as low as 10 to 20 in some areas.

Friday’s highs will be in teens, night’s lows at 7 a.m.

Saturday should feel much warmer, with highs in the mid-30s.