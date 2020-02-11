Advertisement

We previously announced that Samsung was targeting women and influencers with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and today Isa published one of the first practical videos for the innovative handset from Isa Does Tech’s YouTube channel.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5KkYpvvyFk (/ embed)

The test covers several functions of the device, including its size, new camera functions and multitasking functions.

According to Samsung, the highlights of the device include:

Do more – hands-free calling – When the Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at different angles, allowing selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all without hands.

– When the Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at different angles, allowing selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all without hands. Flex mode – Samsung worked closely with Google to design the Flex mode – a customized user experience for the Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free, the display is automatically divided into two 4-inch screens, so that you can easily display pictures, content or videos in the upper half of the display and control them in the lower half. You can easily view and navigate YouTube streams as you search for other videos, read descriptions, and write comments below.

– Samsung worked closely with Google to design the Flex mode – a customized user experience for the Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free, the display is automatically divided into two 4-inch screens, so that you can easily display pictures, content or videos in the upper half of the display and control them in the lower half. You can easily view and navigate YouTube streams as you search for other videos, read descriptions, and write comments below. Game change camera – Galaxy Z Flip literally stands for itself, so you can record more on the go – from timed group shots to lively nighttime content. You can create content for your social media feeds from the best perspective and enjoy video recordings with a 16: 9 ratio that is perfect for uploading to social media platforms – without a tripod. Record stunning nighttime hyperlapse videos or vivid low-light shots in night mode – no flash required. Simply open your device and place it on a table. When closed, you can quickly take high-quality one-handed selfies with the rear view camera without having to open them.

– Galaxy Z Flip literally stands for itself, so you can record more on the go – from timed group shots to lively nighttime content. You can create content for your social media feeds from the best perspective and enjoy video recordings with a 16: 9 ratio that is perfect for uploading to social media platforms – without a tripod. Record stunning nighttime hyperlapse videos or vivid low-light shots in night mode – no flash required. Simply open your device and place it on a table. When closed, you can quickly take high-quality one-handed selfies with the rear view camera without having to open them. Notifications on your terms – Whether the Galaxy Z Flip is closed, upright, or open, never miss a text, call, or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Receive real-time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip.

– Whether the Galaxy Z Flip is closed, upright, or open, never miss a text, call, or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Receive real-time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip. Multi-active window – Seamlessly multiple tasks with Multi-Active Window – Simply open the Multi-Window taskbar to drag and drop the desired apps. Scroll through an article on the latest fashion looks in the top half as you search for your favorite pieces below.

Important technical data of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octo-core processor

6.7 inch full HD + dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design

8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS3.0

12 MP dual pixel 1: 1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP ultra wide angle 1: 2.2 camera

10 MP dual pixel f / 2.4 front camera

3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts

Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4 + 5 GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

The handset will be available starting on February 14 from $ 1,380.

