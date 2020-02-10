Advertisement

Gardaí in Clare arrested a total of five people in connection with an overnight raid in Co Clare in which a significant number of cell phones were stolen.

The alarm was raised at about 2:30 a.m. when a break-in in a shop on O’Connell Street in Ennis, near Gardaí, was reported.

A number of patrol cars responded to the incident and followed a vehicle for some time. The car was parked on the edge of town on Drumcliffe Road and three men ran into local fields.

One man was quickly arrested and the search for two others continued overnight. A second man was arrested around 8 a.m. after spending the night in fields.

A third person from the original persecution remains at large.

In a follow-up operation in the early morning hours, another car was discovered on the M18 motorway and intercepted by Gardaí. Three men in this vehicle were arrested.

All five are interviewed about the same incident.

While the scene was being kept for a technical investigation, Gardaí is still sifting through the CCTV footage of the intrusion. The car, which is believed to have been involved in the robbery, is also being forensically tested while a large number of cell phones have been recovered from the car.

Marked and unmarked Garda vehicles continue to search a large area around Drumcliffe, which includes two cemeteries, a public facility, forestry and dozens of farms.

Detective Inspector Kieran Ruane of Ennis said: “One person was arrested immediately after the car was left. We later arrested three others after Gardaí intercepted another vehicle. A second man, believed to be in the first car, was found and arrested by Gardaí this morning.

We are still looking for someone from the original incident and would ask locals and business owners in the Drumcliffe Road area to report anything suspicious to Gardaí in Ennis at 065 68 48100 or alternatively call 999/112. ”

