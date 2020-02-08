Advertisement

Five British nationals, including a child, tested positive for the new coronavirus in France, the health minister said Saturday, adding that they had all stayed in the same ski chalet.

France has now discovered a total of 11 cases of the new corona virus. The new “cluster” is centered on a Brit who had returned from Singapore and stayed for four days in Contamines-Montjoie, near Mont Blanc in the French Alps, from January 24, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

“They show no serious signs” of a life-threatening infection, Buzyn, a physician, added.

The Brit at the center of new business is now in Britain and was not counted as part of the French count, she told a press conference.

In addition to the five Britons who tested positive for the virus, six other Britons staying in the same chalet were also admitted to the hospital for observation, the minister said.

In total, seven adults were on vacation in an apartment in the chalet, and a father with his three children living in another, the local authorities said.

Authorities in France and Singapore are now trying to make contact with people who have come into close contact with the initially infected Brit, she said.

He was on a business trip and stayed in a hotel from January 22-22 for an event with 94 other foreigners, according to senior health officer Jerome Salomon who attended the press briefing with Buzyn.

Other “clusters” have been identified in Malaysia and South Korea around people who attended the same event, he said.

Singapore officials say that a total of 109 people – some from Hubei, the Chinese province at the heart of the health crisis – attended the meeting at the Grand Hyatt hotel.

All foreign participants have since left Singapore and the health authorities of their home country have been informed, they added.

The British authorities said they were aware of the latest development and “contacted people who were in close contact with one of the cases confirmed in the UK to give them health advice.”

“We are working closely with the French authorities,” Public Health England said in a statement.

The 11 British were sent to hospitals in Lyon, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne.

The new coronavirus that broke out in Wuhan, central China in December, has already infected more than 34,500 people and killed more than 700 according to the latest official figures from China.

French local authorities, urgently calm, said that two schools where the British child, nine years old, would be closed next week to track and investigate his contacts.

Parents of about 250 children at one school and about 100 at the other would be informed and questioned about their health, officials said.

“We are based on the principle that children who do not show symptoms are not infected, but that they are observed during the incubation period,” said Anne-Marie Durand, head of the regional health authority.

William Keevil, professor of Environmental Health at the University of Southampton, noted that the latest case with a child showed “that this virus is not limited to older, more vulnerable people and one infected person can cause a cluster of cases.”

Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the same university, added: “Singapore is an important transportation hub in Southeast Asia, so in the future we may encounter even more international issues that have traveled through Singapore.

“The French ski resort has residents from many other countries, so there are implications for possible further transfers. Most of the six previous cases in France seem to have been successfully treated, although they are still in the hospital,” he said.

Separately, the French Foreign Ministry warned of travel to China unless there was an “overriding” reason to go.

