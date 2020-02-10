Advertisement

The Irish Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has announced five closure orders for January.

The orders were issued for “violations of the Food Safety Act under the 1998 FSAI Act”.

Reasons for enforcement orders include “freezers in rooms with extremely high levels of solidified blood” and “failure to adequately control pests”.

The locking orders were served in accordance with the FSAI Act of 1998 on:

The Exchange Bar, 1 Ballybricken, Waterford City, Co. Waterford

The African Shop / Costello Stores (retailer), 87 Shandon Street, County Cork

Mr. Kebab (take away), 99 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork City, County Cork

T / A Londis (Retailer) (Enclosed area: Outbuildings with walk-in cold storage, walk-in freezer, and 3 storage areas), New Road, Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Oriental town and noodle house (restaurant / café), Keen Market, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, County Laois

The FSAI has listed the following reasons for closing orders in the past month.

Proof of rodent activity, which poses a risk of contamination for food and surfaces, devices and utensils for food preparation;

All freezers in a building in which extremely much blood, food waste and dirt have accumulated.

Large accumulations of dirt and debris all over the site;

A build-up of dirt and grease on devices such as microwaves, extractor hoods and warming containers;

If pest control is inadequate and hot water is not available, proper cleaning of people’s premises and hands is extremely difficult.

Enforcement orders were issued by HSE environmental health officers.

“Completely unacceptable”

Dr. Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said the orders show that consumers are still at risk, “she said.

“The enforcement ordinances in the first month of the year have shown that inadequate hygiene practices continue to expose consumers to an unnecessary risk of disease.

“If you are a food business owner, it is your responsibility to comply with the law and implement appropriate food safety and hygiene standards as a core part of your business.

“Food legislation is primarily designed to protect consumers from a variety of threats, such as pest infestation and food contamination from dangerous bacteria.

“There is no justification for a food company not fully implementing all applicable food regulations.

“It is completely unacceptable that there are still some food companies that do not have the right food safety management systems in place to ensure that the food they serve to their customers is safe.”

The FSAI also released details of closure orders that were delivered last October under the 2010 EC Food Safety Regulation.

The district court appealed the decision, which was subsequently withdrawn.

It was served at Camden Rotisserie, 37 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2.

