Five more Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new corona virus, bringing the total on board the ship to seven.

The Canadians were among the 41 positive tests for the virus identified in the last test round of the Japanese Ministry of Health, according to a statement from Princess Cruises, the operator of the Diamond Princess.

“This is the last batch to be tested and the end date of the quarantine will be February 19, unless there are other unforeseen developments,” said the cruise line statement.

The cruise company said the nationalities of the new cases were, next to the Canadians, one from Argentina, five from Australia, 21 from Japan, one from the United Kingdom and eight from the United States.

Another 20 passengers were previously identified as being infected with the virus. Two of those earlier cases were Canadians.

Princess Cruises said that local public health authorities will immediately disembark those guests for transport to local hospitals. It said employees are doing their best to make quarantined passengers comfortable.

“Guests will continue to receive additional internet and telephone services to stay in touch with their families and loved ones,” it said.

“In addition, we have added extra live TV channels and a large selection of in-room movies available in multiple languages. The staff of the cruise activities is packing games, puzzles and trivia and delivering them to passenger cabins.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the Japanese Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures.”

The ship with 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members was quarantined Tuesday in Yokohama after a confirmed outbreak of the new corona virus.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says that the Canadian mission in Tokyo has been in contact with Canadian passengers on the ship to offer them consular assistance and that the government will look to the cruise company to repatriate them when quarantine is complete.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced on Thursday that Japan will refuse entry of foreign passengers on another cruise ship en route to Japan – the Holland America Westerdam cruise ship en route to Okinawa from Hong Kong – due to suspected virus patients found on the ship.

A viral outbreak that started in China has infected more than 31,400 people worldwide.

The latest figures report 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on mainland China. In addition, Hong Kong has had 22 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases.

The majority of deaths occurred in the central province of Hubei, where diseases of the new type of coronavirus were first discovered in December.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

