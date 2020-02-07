Advertisement

Men with protective gear can be seen near the Diamond Princess cruise ship, on which dozens of people tested positive for coronavirus on February 7, 2020.

Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

Five other Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan have proven positive for the new corona virus, bringing a total of seven on board.

According to a statement from Princess Cruises, the operator of the Diamond Princess, the Canadians were among the 41 positive tests for the virus that were identified in the last test round by the Japanese Ministry of Health.

“This is the last batch to be tested and the quarantine end date is February 19, unless there are other unforeseen developments,” the shipping company said.

The cruise company said the nationalities of the new cases were Canadian, one from Argentina, five from Australia, 21 from Japan, one from the United Kingdom and eight from the United States.

A further 20 passengers had previously been identified as infected with the virus. Two of these previous cases were Canadians.

According to Princess Cruises, local health authorities will immediately drop these guests off to take them to local hospitals. The staff strives to make the quarantined passengers as comfortable as possible.

“Guests continue to receive free internet and phone service to stay in touch with their family and loved ones,” it said.

“We also added additional live TV channels and a wide range of in-room films that are available in multiple languages. The cruise activity staff packs games, puzzles and trifles and delivers them to guests’ cabins.

“The health and safety of our guests and our crew remains a top priority. We continue to work closely with the Japanese Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures. “

The ship with 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members was first quarantined in Yokohama on Tuesday after a confirmed outbreak of the new corona virus.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the Canadian mission in Tokyo had contacted Canadian passengers on the ship to offer them consular assistance, and the government would contact the cruise line to repatriate them after the quarantine ended.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Thursday that Japan will refuse entry to foreign passengers on another cruise ship en route from Hong Kong to Okinawa en route from Holland America to Westerdam.

A virus outbreak that started in China has infected more than 31,400 people worldwide.

The latest figures report 638 deaths and 31,440 confirmed cases in mainland China. There were also 22 cases in Hong Kong, including one death. Macau has had 10 cases.

Most deaths occurred in central Hubei province, where diseases caused by the new type of coronavirus were first identified in December.

