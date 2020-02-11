Advertisement

If you’re next to a woman with blue and pink hair and a huge mallet in SkyTrain this weekend, she’s likely on her way to the Vancouver Convention Center for Fan Expo Vancouver (February 15-17).

Aniposada / PNG

Fan Expo Vancouver

When: February 15-17

Where: Vancouver Convention Center

tickets: from $ 35 (one-day admission for adults) at fanexpovancouver.com

1. Brendan Fraser. The ubiquitous American-Canadian actor (Encino Man, The Mummy) topped this year’s guest list. Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead), Marina Sirtis and Levar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), as well as Christina Ricci (The Addams Family) are among the many other film and television actors who visit.

2. Todd McFarlane. Born and raised in Calgary, Co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Spawn and toy manufacturer / designer, is one of the guest comic book creators. Others are seasoned artists (Michael Golden, Don Rosa, Mike Grell and Arthur “Art” Adams) and newer talents (Faith Erin Hicks, Amy Chu, Cary Nord).

3. Johnnie Christmas. Vancouver has a plethora of comic talent, including artist Johnnie Christmas, who has worked with both William Gibson and Margaret Atwood. In addition to Christmas, Ian Boothby, Pia Guerra, Nathan Fairbairn and Simon Roy are other local guest authors.

4. Harley Quinn. Yes, you will see pro cosplayers – people whose main (or secondary) appearance is to dress up as different characters and experience such disadvantages. Even more exciting are the people who can only dress up as their favorite characters a few times a year and who come to Fan Expo Vancouver in droves.

5th ritual: Exorcism in film & television. Workshops, panels, Q&As and seminars are also part of the experience. Moderated by Morgan Knudsen (Haunted Hospitals, Paranormal 911, A Haunting) from Travel Channel, this panel examines the true background of films like The Exorcist.

