The B.C. The government announced huge changes to the province’s car insurance system on Thursday with the introduction of a new zero-defect system.

Five things you should know about the ICBC overhaul

1st BC changes to a complete “no fault” insurance modelThis means that in most cases, after a crash, you will not file a lawsuit for compensation. Instead, Insurance Corp. of B.C. pays you money directly.

2. The premiums will decrease by an average of 20 percent. or $ 400 annually, from 2021, according to the ICBC. And ICBC has not applied to change interest rates this year, which has led to the decline.

3. The change begins on May 1, 2021. In the meantime, the $ 5,500 cap on pain and suffering claims for minor injuries remains and payments for major accidents continue to be cut in court.

4. The changes will save approximately $ 1.5 billion annually. Much of what the ICBC says is used to increase the type and duration of benefits you get, such as chiropractor visits, massage therapy, and counseling. New benefits include travel compensation, personal assistance assistants, and school fees. For example, wages lost due to a crash are increased from $ 740 to $ 1,200 per week. Your doctor, not ICBC, decides which benefits you will receive and for how long.

5. An error is still detected in the event of a crash. but only for the purpose of punishing bad drivers with premium increases. No matter who is to blame, everyone receives the same medical services.

