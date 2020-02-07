Advertisement

Curious about cannabis, but not sure if you smoke or vaporize it? You could always try something edible.

With food that is now available in licensed pharmacies and more products that are expected in 2020, Vancouver Coastal Health is reminiscent of cannabis delights for the first time.

“We have found for many years that it is easy for people, especially those who have less experience with cannabis, to consume more cannabis than they do with food,” said Dr. Mark Lysyshyn, medical health officer at VCH.

“Because the psychoactive effects of cannabis are slightly different and it takes longer to digest before they take effect, people often make the mistake of taking additional doses. But once the effects begin, they can struggle with uncomfortable sensations and feel worse than they expected. “

Here are five things you should know about nibbling on cannabis foods.

Start small.

If you are new to food, it is best to start with a small dose and see how your body reacts before increasing the amount you eat. Edibles can often have a bigger breakthrough than smoking cannabis. So start small until you know what works for you. Always check the THC levels in your edible food and make sure that a dose of 2.5 to 5 mg THC is often enough for many. If necessary, cut an edible in halves or quarters.

Let’s wait and see.

It can take a little longer for edibles to appear on the table than if they were smoked. So wait until you eat more. Be patient – wait at least an hour to feel the full effect. Eating food on a full or empty stomach can also affect the time it takes to feel the effects. Plan ahead and make sure you are in a comfortable place about an hour after taking your edible.

Avoid too much and avoid mixing.

Avoid eating too much cannabis, using strong extracts, or mixing it with alcohol, as this can cause anxiety, vomiting, and fainting in people who don’t know how their body responds to it. Eating a meal before eating a meal can help reduce the intensity of possible negative effects. In short, keep it simple until you know what to expect or what works for your system.

Do not drive if you are impaired.

Health officials recommend that you do not drive or do other potentially dangerous activities while enjoying food, as cannabis can affect coordination, response time, and other cognitive skills. While the time it takes for the effects to subside may vary from person to person, experts recommend waiting at least six hours after taking cannabis to drive.

No panic.

This will be tough, but will do your best. If you start to feel the effects and it’s not what you expected or think you’re too high, don’t panic. Drink some water, eat something, and find a safe place to make yourself comfortable and wait. Ground yourself by lying down and napping if you need to, or staying near a washroom or garbage can if you think you might vomit. The effects should wear off between two and eight hours.

Other things to consider when taking cannabis foods:

• Label and store cannabis safely, especially if many foods look like regular foods or sweets. Do not keep cannabis products near normal foods and be careful not to get them into the hands of children or pets to prevent accidental consumption.

• Make sure you get your cannabis from a legal or trusted source.

• If you or someone you know is uncomfortable after using cannabis, call the B.C. Gift Control Center at 1-800-567-8911 or 604-682-5050. You can also call 911 or go to the emergency room at your local hospital.

