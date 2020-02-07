Advertisement

The first winter break in the Premier League is split over two weekends to give players, managers and fans time to recharge their batteries for the enema.

While most Liverpoolers took the opportunity to relax in warm weather, it was normal for the eight teams involved this weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the discussion points in the final round of the Premier League games.

Fun in the sun

Although in the domestic debate over the victory of Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury during the week in Anfield, the majority of the first team of the Reds got the best out of their free time the world. Whether it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who watched NBA basketball in Miami, coached goalkeeper Alisson with Fluminense in Brazil or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Virgil Van Dijk had a kick-about in Dubai, everyone who was “off work” seemed To have fun. And when someone was in a loose situation, they could always join James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Jack Grealish for dinner.

The struggle for survival continues

💬 “The mood in the group was really good, that’s encouraging.

“The @premierleague

test yourself, the performances are mixed. But the determination and spirit of the players was good, we have to keep going. “# BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5bbbi9RnMF

– Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC), February 6, 2020

Sun loungers and cocktails are the most interesting for everyone when the late kick-off takes place on Saturday in Brighton Watford. The seagulls will appreciate the way the team beat West Ham 3-3. Watford is in trouble again after the upswing under new boss Nigel Pearson – and will bring himself to his knees against Everton at home after last week’s late surrender.

Toffees eye the top six

The experienced Italian Carlo Ancelotti made a positive impression after moving to Everton (Yui Mok / PA)

When Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Goodison Park, he inherited an association that was looking for his own survival. Slowly but surely, the former Italian Chelsea boss has brought the team back up front and unbeaten in the four league games since losing the third round of his FA Cup in Liverpool. Victory over a deformed Crystal Palace team would bring Everton closer to the top six – and let the Eagles, who haven’t won since matchday two, look over their shoulders.

Can reviving cherries dull the blades?

EH: “I think nothing has necessarily changed. We won the game against Brighton, it was a key game. It was a struggling performance, an achievement full of heart.

“Villa was a vastly improved overall performance. The challenge now is to secure it.” # Afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/HblKgvDAW2

– Bournemouth AFC (@afcbournemouth) February 7, 2020

When Sheffield United opened the Premier League season in Bournemouth, few would have predicted the fortunes of either club in six months. Chris Wilder’s well-organized team could end the weekend in fifth – but the Cherries prove that they left the relegation zone after two consecutive Premier League wins.

Besieged irons are looking for a safe haven

A late surrender to Brighton at London Stadium last weekend still left West Ham in the bottom three positions – with further questions about the direction of the club. Co-owner David Gold insisted that the hammers “go up” despite their current poor shape. Traveling to Manchester City on Sunday is hardly the ideal place to look for a first division win since New Year’s. However, since Raheem Sterling has a problem with the thigh muscles, it’s always the hope that drives you.

