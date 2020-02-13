According to reports, a suspected human smuggler trying to escape from border guards in California injected a heroin-filled syringe after he was stopped. The smuggler’s actions endangered public life and put five migrants, including a teenager, at risk.

On Tuesday morning, San Diego border guards assigned to Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint observed a 2001 Mercedes sedan approaching for inspection. The driver turned abruptly and fled the checkpoint after being told by border guards in Southern California to go to a secondary inspection station.

The driver reportedly fled at high speed until other agents deployed a “vehicle immobilizer” that flattened two tires on the vehicle.

The driver fled and drove irregularly. The pursuit continued until the driver lost control and slipped into the middle of the highway. When the vehicle stopped, the five passengers jumped out of the car and tried to flee into the brush.

Agents said the driver, a 39-year-old US citizen, stayed in the vehicle and then injected himself with an injection. The agents later found that the syringe contained heroin. The agent ordered the man to remove the syringe and get out of the car. The suspect followed the agent’s orders and got out of the vehicle. The agent arrested him.

Other agents ransacked the area and detained the five foreigners. Subjects included two men, two women, and a 16-year-old boy – all Mexican nationals illegally staying in the United States, officials reported.

Border guards transported the Mexican migrants to the station, where they are “processed for removal”.

“This is another example of the dangerous acts that smugglers perform for financial reasons and how they disregard human life,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a written statement. “Fortunately, the persecution came to a safe conclusion and ended with the driver’s detention.”

The agents transported the suspected human smuggler to a local facility to detoxify the injection. He is charged with smuggling aliens.

Bob Price is the Associate Editor and Senior Political News Contributor for the Breitbart Border Team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.