Three people were arrested after a car crashed into a police SUV on Wednesday in Rosemont while fleeing a traffic incident and an officer was injured.

While officials were chasing the car, someone threw out a loaded pistol, the police said. The car then hit a Rosemont Police SUV before crashing into a pole on River Road between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Darcy Lane.

An official was taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the police said.

