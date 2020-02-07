Advertisement

A plane with 176 Canadian citizens from the center of the worldwide new coronavirus outbreak landed at Vancouver International Airport after 9 p.m. local time Thursday evening.

Flight HFM322 departed from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak occurred, and stopped about two hours before refueling in Vancouver before leaving for the Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where it is expected on Friday.

Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old from L’Ascension, Que., Who studies tourism management at Central China Normal University in Wuhan, described the flight as “quite long,” but noted that everyone slept for the most part.

All evacuated people will spend 14 days in quarantine at the military base in southern Ontario to check if they have contracted the virus.

“I think I’m going to sleep for 20 consecutive hours,” Larouche said, adding that the last few days have been stressful.

She said she was relieved to be back home because it was a long process that felt longer in another country.

A flight from the US government from Wuhan with about 50 Canadians on board left shortly after the Canadian evacuation flight.

The American aircraft will take passengers to Canada to Vancouver, where they will transfer to a second flight chartered by the Canadian government to CFB Trenton to join the rest of the evacuees.

Health authorities have so far documented five confirmed cases of the new corona virus in Canada and say that quarantine is necessary to ensure that the virus does not spread.

On Thursday, two more suspected cases of the new corona virus were diagnosed in British Columbia, where a total of four people are now ill from the disease.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Thursday afternoon that about two-thirds of Canadians who want to leave Wuhan have left for Canada.

The federal government has chartered another flight for remaining Canadians, with that flight scheduled to leave Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in quarantine, on February 10.

“I think it’s a good thing because everyone who wants to leave has a third chance to return to Canada,” Champagne said at a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday.

The government had room for 211 passengers on the first flight. Together with Canadian citizens, officials said 13 permanent residents and six Chinese nationals with Canadian visas were allowed to accompany the 34 Canadian minors who returned home.

Champagne said that a total of only 176 boarded the plane.

“As expected, we had a small number of no-shows at the airport, mostly related to people who changed their mind at the last minute,” he said.

More than 300 people have asked for help from Ottawa to leave the city.

Champagne said that anyone who decided to stay behind would continue to receive consular assistance.

Consular services have also been offered to two Canadians in Japan who have contracted the virus on a quarantined cruise ship in the port city of Yokohama, just outside of Tokyo.

On Thursday evening, a statement from Princess Cruises, the operator of the Diamond Princess, said that five Canadians on the cruise ship tested positive for the new corona virus, bringing the total to seven.

The company said Canadians were among 41 positive tests for the virus that was identified in the last test round of the Japanese Ministry of Health.

The Diamond Princess carries 1,045 crew members and 2,666 guests, including 251 Canadians. Another 20 passengers were previously identified as being infected with the virus.

Local public health authorities will immediately have those guests disembarked for transport to local hospitals.

“This is the last batch to be tested and the end date of the quarantine will be February 19, unless there are other unforeseen developments,” said the cruise line statement.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said, unlike those returning home from Wuhan, once the Canadians on board the cruise ship have been released from quarantine in Japan, they do not have to go through another period of isolation.

The latest figures report 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on mainland China. In addition, Hong Kong has had 22 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases.

The majority of deaths occurred in the central province of Hubei, where diseases of the new type of coronavirus were first discovered in December.

– With files from The Associated Press

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

