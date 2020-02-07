Advertisement

TORONTO –

Richard Fabic voluntarily enters the quarantine zone at a Canadian military base to reunite with his 15-month-old daughter, Chloe, who was evacuated among hundreds of Canadians from Wuhan, China, amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

“Once I’m in, there are no more diversions,” Fabic told CTV News on Friday before he went into quarantine. “At the same time I can get there quicker and can I see her sooner?”

More than 200 Canadians and their families arrived on two chartered flights from China on Friday, the epicenter of the outbreak that killed 722 and infected another 31,774. They will be closely monitored over the next two weeks at the Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario.

Advertisement

Fabic, a Canadian citizen from Mississauga, Ont., Eagerly awaited the return of his daughter. Chloe was visiting her grandparents in China. He took the opportunity to be with his daughter, even though it meant he had to quarantine himself.

Montrealers Megan Millward, Lie Zhang and their children were afraid that Zhang could not return to Canada with them because he is a permanent resident and not a Canadian citizen. But he was allowed to leave just before leaving.

“I think the worst is over. Finding things to do with it won’t be easy, but they gave us coloring books, toys and we have electronic devices, “Millward said.” We will certainly make it. We are not worried. “

So far there have been five confirmed cases of the new corona virus in Canada and two more suspected cases have been identified in British Columbia. Seven Canadians on a cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of Japan also belong to 41 passengers who have also tested positive for the virus.

ARRIVAL IN CANADA

The first plane landed at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Quinte West, about 170 kilometers east of Toronto, just before 7:00 AM local time on Friday. The government-chartered flight brought 174 people, including 13 permanent residents and six Chinese nationals who accompanied 34 Canadian minors, back home from China.

The second aircraft, chartered by the US government, landed early on Friday afternoon at the military base in the middle of a snowstorm. That flight transported 39 Canadians from Wuhan.

Both planes stopped refueling in Vancouver before they landed in Ontario. The first flight was initially scheduled to depart on Wednesday, but it was delayed due to bad weather. The second American flight departed a few hours after the first from Wuhan.

Although there was room on the Canadian flight for 211 passengers, only 176 boarded the plane because Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said there were a number of no-shows, as they had expected.

According to Champagne, two-thirds of Canadians who have asked to leave Wuhan have already been evacuated.

With more than 100 Canadians still trying to leave the region, another flight is planned for 10 February.

Upon arrival at the air force base, the passengers underwent a medical assessment before being transported to base accommodations, where they are followed for two weeks to check that they have not contracted the virus.

Anyone who exhibits symptoms is transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

During the isolation period, the evacuees will be individually isolated in a 290-room motel-like accommodation that is regularly used to accommodate military families and other base visitors.

The Red Cross is on site during quarantine to provide support through registration, delivery of supplies, wellness checks and referrals to other support they need.

HELP AND STRESS

Families, many of whom were already in extensive self-isolation before they left China, will be housed together during the 14-day base quarantine.

“At first I think there will be a great sense of relief to finally be home,” said Steven Taylor, a professor and clinical psychologist at the University of British Columbia.

“I expect it will be pretty good for them in the first few days. But later they will face challenges with feelings of boredom and confinement. And that will be a major challenge for people to deal with. Some people will find that quite stressful. “

When Millward and her husband arrived at CFB Trenton, Millward told CTV News Channel that they spoke to Red Cross officials who asked them if they needed supplies for the isolation period, such as diapers and wipes.

Millward said the room where they are staying for the next two weeks looks like a “fully equipped hotel room.”

“It has the most important things, such as WiFi and television,” she said laughing.

Millward said they can go outside in a specially marked area for fresh air and that they can chat with the other families in the building who are also in quarantine.

Another of the passengers on the first flight, Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old woman from L’Ascension, Que. who studies tourism management at Central China Normal University in Wuhan, said she was excited to be back on Canadian soil.

“I am so happy, so relieved. So happy to be home again,” she told CTV News Channel early on Friday morning.

Larouche said the passengers received applause as soon as the pilot finished his announcement about the speaker system when they landed in Vancouver.

“Everyone was just so happy to be back and be safe,” she said.

Although the flight was “very long,” Larouche said Canadian officials were so helpful during the trip that it went faster.

Larouche said she is not worried about being isolated on the military base for the next two weeks. She said that once she gets full permission from health officials and re-opens her university in China, she plans to return to her studies in Wuhan.

“I have met many people from all over the world. It’s a beautiful city, “she said. “It is really sad what happens there. It could have happened anywhere in the world.”

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

Advertisement