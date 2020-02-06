Advertisement

UPDATE: 9.15 p.m.

A flood advice for Maui has been extended due to continued heavy rainfall on the island.

Around 8:40 PM the radar showed rain at a speed of about 1 inch per hour with some heavier showers that produced rainfall in the neighborhood of 2 inches per hour.

The flood advice would expire at 12:15 p.m.

6.45 p.m.

A flood recommendation was issued for Maui when heavy rainfall flooded the western part of the island.

Around 6.20 pm radar indicated heavy rainfall from Wailea to Kihei to Wailuku. The rain fell at around 2 centimeters per hour, which led to local flooding, the National Weather Service said.

The advice includes, but is not limited to: Kahului, Wailea, Kihei, Maalaea, Makena, Waikapu and other areas in the central valley.

The weather service said the advice would expire at 9.15 p.m.

4.40 p.m.

Cool winds following a cold front and going down the island chain today will keep temperatures low until the beginning of next week, the National Weather Service said.

Cooler winds combined with cloudy skies today brought high temperatures a few degrees below the state normally, the weather service said.

Over Oahu and Maui tonight, the cloudy and rainy conditions should improve as the cold front progresses. Lows from Kauai to Maui were predicted to be 59 to 64 degrees Fahrenheit tonight.

Forecasts for Friday were predicted to be 72 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit with lows of 58 to 63 degrees Fahrenheit.

A low-pressure area brings stronger winds to the tops of Hawaii Island and a high-wind warning is effective for those areas until Sunday. A recommendation for winter weather also remains in force for the summits until 6 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, on Kauai, Kuhio Highway has been reopened for a row of alternating traffic near Hanalei Bridge, a Kauai spokeswoman said.

The road was closed earlier after rains had led to flooding.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully through the area.

2:08 pm

Kuhio Highway near Hanalei Bridge will remain closed this afternoon due to flooding, Kauai officials said.

However, a flood warning for Kauai and a flood advice for Oahu have been canceled.

Kauai officials asked residents to call 241-1725 for road closure updates and not to call the police unless there is an emergency.

In the meantime, a high surf recommendation remains in force until 6 am Friday for the north and west coast of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai. The north coast of Maui is also covered by the advice.

The National Weather Service said that large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are expected, making it dangerous to enter the water.

Moreover, strong north winds make the surf rough.

half past eleven.

The flash flood warning for Kauai has been extended to 2:15 p.m. and the flood advice for Oahu has been extended to 2 p.m. today.

Kauai County officials reported that the Kuhio Highway at Hanalei Bridge remains closed due to flooding.

Hanalei Elementary School remains closed today, and there is no bus service for students living in Hanalei, Haena and Wainiha going to Kapa’a Middle School and Kapa’a High School.

Weather officials said the rainfall over the river basin has decreased considerably, but it will take several hours for the drain to disappear enough to reopen the highway. The water level in the Wainiha river also remains elevated.

The flood advice for Oahu has been extended to 2:00 p.m.

Radar at 11 am indicated an area of ​​heavy rainfall at a speed of 1 to 2 inches from Kaneohe to Waimanalo. Additional rain remains over other areas of Oahu at speeds up to 1 inch per hour. Weather officials said the rainfall in these areas could take a few hours before they run out this afternoon.

A flash flood warning means that floods are imminent or occur within the warned area.

With a flood recommendation, the public should be aware that rainfall and run-off will cause dangerous driving conditions due to pond formation, reduced visibility and poor braking performance.

The public must stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and divers, even if they are currently dry – and not cross fast-running water in a vehicle or on foot.

PREVIOUS COVER

High waves, strong winds and heavy rainfall with the chance of a thunderstorm are ahead of Hawaii today as a series of large waves approach the islands and sweeps a cold front along the chain of islands from west to east.

Forecasters said the cold front guard would be passing through Maui County this morning and then heading east at noon with heavy showers along with a few thunderstorms. Brown water advice has been issued for the islands of Maui and Kauai.

Today’s highlights range from 72 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit, with north winds from 15 to 25 mph. Bottoming point tonight fall to 59 to 64 degrees.

It is also expected that no more than five centimeters of snow will fall on top of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, giving rise to advice for winter weather to deal with the warning for strong wind that is already in place this morning. Traveling to the peaks is not recommended until the wind has disappeared.

The National Weather Service has issued the following warnings and advice:

>> A heavy flood warning for Kauai County remains in effect until 11:15 am today due to heavy rainfall. Weather officers observed the Hanalei River Meter well above the threshold levels at about 8 o’clock in the morning, along with flooding along the Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge, which Kauai County officials said would remain closed along with Hanalei Elementary School. It was expected that the water level would remain high in the coming hours due to continuous rainfall. Officials warned of high water levels at Hanakapiai stream, Kawaikoi stream and Wainiha river.

>> A flood advice for Oahu has been extended by three hours to 13:15. today after the radar indicated areas of heavy rain that continue across the North Shore. The highest rain percentages of 1 to 2 inches were along the windward slopes of the Koolau range from Kaaawa to Kahuku, and across the Waianae range from Waialua to Kaena Point. The rainfall in these areas can take several hours before it decreases this afternoon. Locations in the opinion include but are not limited to Mililani, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Laie, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Waianae, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Kapolei, and Waikele.

>> High surf advice for the north and west oriented coasts of Hawaiian islands from Niihau to Maui due to a series of large waves remains in force until 06.00 on Friday. Large, breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are expected along the north and west coast of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north coast of Maui. Strong, northern winds will provide rough surf. Officials warn the public to stay far away from the shoreline along the affected shores.

>> A small craft advice for waters around the provinces of Oahu and Maui remains in force until 6:00 pm. Friday.

The temperature is expected to drop 3 to 6 degrees if cold, northern winds blow behind the front. Cooler temperatures, cloudy skies and periods of heavy showers will continue throughout the weekend.

Traveling is not recommended on Big Isle peaks, where a high wind warning is already in force, and up to five centimeters of snowfall is also expected above 10,500 feet.

>> A powerful wind warning for Big Isle peaks above 8,000 feet entered into force today at 6:00 am and lasts until 11:00 am on Sundays. Officials say sustained wind speeds range from 45 to 75 mph with localized gusts of more than 90 mph. Traveling to the tops is not recommended until the wind has disappeared.

>> A winter weather recommendation for Big Isle summits comes into effect from noon today until 6:00 AM Friday. Officials warn of snow showers and periods of black ice. Traveling can be very difficult, with sometimes no visibility. The advice may need to be extended until the afternoon.

