Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is promoting a new visa program to flood small American cities with legal immigrants to increase the region’s population – a blessing for corporate investors, property developers, and large corporations.

During a campaign freeze in Merrimack, New Hampshire, Buttigieg pointed out his investor-friendly plan to flood small American cities and rural communities with legal immigration to drive population growth.

Buttigieg said:

I propose what we call a “Community Renewal Visa” when a community in need of increasing population recognizes this and decides to accept more than its share of the new Americans we create in the fast lane if they do Applying for a visa allocation applies to those who are willing to stay in areas that may harm the population but have great potential.

Buttigieg’s population growth agenda is in line with a plan by the Economic Innovation Group, an investor-led organization to create a “Heartland Visa” to flood small American cities with more legal immigration and increase their population.

Immigration to the United States generates immense returns for Wall Street, corporations, developers, and investors who benefit from the addition of millions of new consumers and residents who need housing and work.

For years, investors and the migration-promoting lobby have been trying to increase the country’s population through legal immigration to increase the need for additional housing, which allows developers and contractors to do a number of new jobs while increasing housing prices for Americans.

Already now, with legal immigration of approximately 1.2 million inhabitants per year, the US population is expected to grow to an unprecedented 404 million inhabitants by 2060, increasing the density of life for Americans.

Buttigieg also indicated that he would support Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-UT) p. 386 to ensure that only Indian nationals will receive almost all of the country’s green cards over the next ten years. Legislation is a bonus for outsourcing companies like Cognizant and Infosys, as well as giant technology companies like Amazon and Facebook, as it consolidates a green card system that only foreign workers with H-1B visas are able to create through Green Card jobs get a seven to eight year gap for all foreigners.

“A few steps that I think would help improve the legal immigration system: First, these country limits create an ever longer period of family reunification and other ways to ensure that people can get through this process. Buttigieg said. “It’s based on numbers that were set in the 1980s. It doesn’t make sense. And it has no relation to our economic reality. So if we have work-related visas, these ways to get into the country should be every two years can be reviewed and revised in an administrative process instead of literally doing an act of Congress to clarify. “

62 million immigrants and their United States-born children currently live in the country. It is a record. Almost half of the country’s five largest cities speak a language other than English at home.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

