PORTLAND, ORE. >> Residents in the foothills of the towering Blue Mountains in rural Northeast Oregon were picked by helicopter from their flooded homes and others drove to safety in the bucket of a front loader when relentless rain and melting snow pushed multiple rivers across their banks.

An earlier heavy snowfall in the mountains combined with two days of steady rain and global warming to unleash flood water in the city of Pendleton and rural, foothills in the mountains east of Thursday Thursday and Friday. The Umatilla River crested just before 10 p.m. Thursday at more than 19 feet (5.79 meters), almost four times the average height for that date. Rivers all over the region conquered their banks and set records as they went.

Kate’s government Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in the provinces of Umatilla, Wallowa and Union at the end of Friday to help communities deal with the serious floods. The statement means that Oregon can mobilize the National Guard if necessary.

Authorities were still carrying out search and rescue operations with two helicopters on Friday, trying to reach residents who were still being flooded in rural communities such as Gibbon and Bingham Springs. They also described a chaotic scene from the end of Thursday, when rescue personnel had to improvise to get the last residents from a fast-flooding area of ​​Pendleton using heavy machinery that is usually used for road maintenance.

“The last residents we evacuated, we used a front loader and placed in the bucket. The current was pretty heavy, and there were many obstacles under water, “said Police Commissioner Stuleton Roberts, Pendleton.” It was hard to navigate. “

A breach in the dike sent water to several large factories and the water treatment plant, Roberts said. Wells residents were advised to boil their water.

Authorities in Umatilla County had used 35,000 sandbags on Friday and another 50,000 were en route from Portland, Oregon, about 210 miles (337 kilometers) to the west.

Evacuation shelters were open in Pendleton and at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, which was also hit hard by the floods.

Everything except a nine-mile (14-kilometer) stretch of I-84 was open again on Friday after much more extensive closures earlier in the day. About an eight-kilometer stretch of the highway – connecting Idaho and Oregon – will be closed for up to a week due to flood damage, said Tom Strandberg, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation.

“There is now a river between the central reservation, so it’s interesting – but at least the highway is open except for the detour,” he said in a telephone interview on Friday.

Resident Chantel Fuller told the Eastern Oregonian that she saw the water rise on Thursday until it filled her house within hours. Her neighbors’ house in the Thorn Hollow countryside was under water and other neighbors were stranded, she said.

“Our neighbors are stuck in their house and my husband and a friend went to help them and now they are stuck on the roof. I’ve never seen it that way, “she said in a video clip on the newspaper’s website. “It was flooded well last year – which is the highest I have seen – and this year it is the best.”

The four were saved. But the rescuers themselves had to spend the night there due to a helicopter fuel problem and were pulled out on Friday, Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said. The Oregonian / OregonLive reported 10 total rescues, but Rowan could not confirm that number.

Elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest, officials are bracing themselves for more floods and landslides due to unremitting rains.

King County in western Washington announced Friday evening that the Green River had reached the flood stage. The province told people who lived near the river to take precautions.

Washington Government Jay Inslee issued an updated emergency announcement for 20 provinces due to damage caused by storms expected to continue over the weekend. King County Executive Dow Constantine signed an emergency statement on Thursday to speed up the response. A small number of National Guard troops helped residents near the badly hit Carnation, Washington.

Seventeen rivers in western Washington had reached the flood stage, the authorities said. Near Walla Walla, Washington, just north of the Oregon border, the Mill River cove at more than 20 feet (6.10 meters) and set a record, the National Weather Service said.

In western Washington, a tree fell on a car on State Route 18 west of Issaquah on Thursday night, blocking the highway for hours. Nobody was injured. People living in an apartment building in Issaquah were evacuated Thursday after Issaquah Creek broke the shores and started running under the building.

The snow will fall and heavy snowfall is expected in the Cascade Mountains until Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said. They also expect the wind to improve. Snow is also expected in the Blue Mountains, but lower temperatures should stop the melting of the snow and facilitate flooding.

The authorities expected the rivers to fall below the flood stage on Saturday morning, the authorities said.

